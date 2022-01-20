Arrests and incidents reported January 20, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
January 18
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 91
- theft of property; Weeks Cir.
- harassment; 5 th St. SE
- theft of property; Colony Rd.
- burglary; CR 43
- theft of property; criminal mischief; Hwy. 69 S
- theft of property; CR 1386
January 19
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 E
- criminal mischief; CR 287
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; 5 th St. SE
- theft of property; CR 1435
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 702
Arrests
January 18 – 19
Anders, Jeremy K.; 29
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Brown, Christopher L.; 47
- FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order
Cunningham Jr., Patrick J.; 42
- FTA- drug trafficking
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia (5 counts)
- FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana (2 counts)
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs (6 counts)
Daniel, Teddie R.; 52
- motion to revoke bond- burglary-residence-force
- sex offense- adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restrictions
Henry, Patrick O.; 24
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Tanner Jr., James I.; 29
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- operating vehicle without insurance
Cantrell, Jerimiah R.; 25
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Farr, Larry D.; 61
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Flanigan Jr., Edsal E.; 42
- sell/distribute methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Holcomb, Anita L.; 39
- sell/distribute methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Labrecque, Michelle L.; 51
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Moore, Christian P.; 27
- probation violation- family offense-endangering welfare of child
Sachs Jr., James E.; 42
- FTA- assault-domestic-menacing-strong arm
- FTA- assault-harassment (2 counts)
- FTA- attempting to elude police officer
- FTA- disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray
Simmons, Andrea M.; 36
- sell/distribute methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Smith, Steven D.; 56
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Speakman, Tyler L.; 27
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
- FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Vincent, Derrick L.; 34
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- DUI (alcohol)
- violation of domestic violence protection order
Waters, Leon Z.; 34
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
January 19
- harassment; person; Walker St. SW
Arrests
January 19
Speakman, Tyler L.; 27
- fourth-degree theft of property
Byrd, Kayla M.; 31
- DUI
McDonald, Sunny K.; 45
- fourth-degree theft of property
- third-degree criminal mischief
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
