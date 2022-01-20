ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported January 20, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOd4d_0drGmppC00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

January 18

  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 91
  • theft of property; Weeks Cir.
  • harassment; 5 th St. SE
  • theft of property; Colony Rd.
  • burglary; CR 43
  • theft of property; criminal mischief; Hwy. 69 S
  • theft of property; CR 1386

January 19

  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 E
  • criminal mischief; CR 287
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; 5 th St. SE
  • theft of property; CR 1435
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 702

Arrests

January 18 – 19

Anders, Jeremy K.; 29

  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Brown, Christopher L.; 47

  • FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order

Cunningham Jr., Patrick J.; 42

  • FTA- drug trafficking
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia (5 counts)
  • FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana (2 counts)
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs (6 counts)

Daniel, Teddie R.; 52

  • motion to revoke bond- burglary-residence-force
  • sex offense- adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restrictions

Henry, Patrick O.; 24

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Tanner Jr., James I.; 29

  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- operating vehicle without insurance

Cantrell, Jerimiah R.; 25

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Farr, Larry D.; 61

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Flanigan Jr., Edsal E.; 42

  • sell/distribute methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Holcomb, Anita L.; 39

  • sell/distribute methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Labrecque, Michelle L.; 51

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Moore, Christian P.; 27

  • probation violation- family offense-endangering welfare of child

Sachs Jr., James E.; 42

  • FTA- assault-domestic-menacing-strong arm
  • FTA- assault-harassment (2 counts)
  • FTA- attempting to elude police officer
  • FTA- disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray

Simmons, Andrea M.; 36

  • sell/distribute methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Smith, Steven D.; 56

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Speakman, Tyler L.; 27

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
  • FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Vincent, Derrick L.; 34

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- DUI (alcohol)
  • violation of domestic violence protection order

Waters, Leon Z.; 34

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

January 19

  • harassment; person; Walker St. SW

Arrests

January 19

Speakman, Tyler L.; 27

  • fourth-degree theft of property

Byrd, Kayla M.; 31

  • DUI

McDonald, Sunny K.; 45

  • fourth-degree theft of property
  • third-degree criminal mischief

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Two meth-related arrests made in Cullman and Hanceville Wednesday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a residence in the Phelan Community to serve a felony warrant on Wednesday, January 19.   Tyler Lamont Speakman, 27, of Hanceville was located at the residence and was arrested on multiple warrants.  While there, deputies also discovered other illegal substances in the residence. Speakman was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the Second Degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also on Wednesday, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Eastpoint area.  Jeremiah Ross Cantrell, 25, of Cullman, was the driver.   Narcotics and paraphernalia were located on his person and inside the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff Matt Gentry said he is proud of the continued effort the proactive deputies put forth at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple people arrested at Good Hope residence for various drug-related charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Deputies traveled to a Good Hope residence on Sunday, January 16, to follow up on complaints of drug activity.  While on the scene, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. Multiple individuals were present, as well as numerous illegal substances. Four individuals were arrested and charged with the following: Regina Banks Edwards, 53, of Cullman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Aundrey Lopez Flanigan, 39, of Hanceville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felon in possession...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville man arrested on multiple charges on Monday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped a Hanceville man for a traffic violation on Monday, January 17, which ended with multiple arrest charges.  Wesley Nathaniel Garrett, 40, of Hanceville had multiple warrants and was arrested by CCSO deputies.  His charges included: failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, Grand Jury auto theft, Grand Jury for receiving stolen property, Grand Jury–unauthorized use of an auto and failure to appears for attempting to elude, sale of stolen property and shoplifting.  He was transported to the Cullman County Detention Center.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
561
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy