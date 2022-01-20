Arrests and incidents reported January 20, 2022

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a residence in the Phelan Community to serve a felony warrant on Wednesday, January 19. Tyler Lamont Speakman, 27, of Hanceville was located at the residence and was arrested on multiple warrants. While there, deputies also discovered other illegal substances in the residence. Speakman was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the Second Degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also on Wednesday, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Eastpoint area. Jeremiah Ross Cantrell, 25, of Cullman, was the driver. Narcotics and paraphernalia were located on his person and inside the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff Matt Gentry said he is proud of the continued effort the proactive deputies put forth at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO