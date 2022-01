The Philadelphia 76ers will likely be one of the more active teams leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline as they have a big situation to settle in terms of Ben Simmons. While it seems unlikely that the Sixers will move Simmons at the deadline, the Sixers still have some needs they have to address. They want to be able to put Joel Embiid in the best position to win a title right now while he is playing at such an elite level and they want to make a splash at the deadline in order to get it done.

