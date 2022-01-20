NFL asks court to dismiss Jon Gruden's lawsuit

The NFL reaction to former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit has been swift.

The league is asking the court to dismiss the action, calling it “baseless,” and it argues that the case “should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action.”

Gruden resigned during the 2021 regular season after news of his old emails that included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language.

“Gruden does not, and cannot, dispute that he wrote the published emails. He does not, and cannot, dispute that he sent those emails to multiple parties,” the league’s filing said. “Nor does he claim that they were somehow altered or edited and that the repugnant views espoused in them were not in fact expressed by him. Instead, Gruden filed the instant complaint against the NFL and the commissioner, painting himself as the victim in a fictional story and seeking money through baseless claims against the NFL.”

The football is now in Gruden’s court for a response.