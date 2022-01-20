ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How The Flash Fans Can Get Their Fix Of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Ahead Of His DC Movie

By Adam Holmes
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long road to get to The Flash, with the DC Extended Universe’s version of the project having been officially announced back in late 2014, but then cycled through a handful of writers and directors in the years to follow. But now the movie has finally been shot, and...

www.cinemablend.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton Says Clashes Over ‘Batman’ Tone Made Him Exit the Role: ‘I Just Can’t Do It’

When Michael Keaton returns to his famous Batman/Bruce Wayne role in the upcoming Warner Bros. tentpole “The Flash,” it will mark 29 years since he last played the Caped Crusader on the big screen. Keaton walked away during the development of “Batman Forever,” which saw Joel Schumacher taking over directing duties from the actor’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” director Tim Burton. Schumacher and Keaton clashed over the lighter, more campy tone of “Batman Forever.” Keaton did not want to give up the darker feel of Burton’s films, as the actor recently discussed at length on the “In the Envelope” podcast.” “It was...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Holy Runtime, Batman! Matt Reeves Is Delivering A Very Long Batman Movie For Fans

Although Ben Affleck’s been playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe since 2016, audiences haven’t gotten a live-action solo movie starring DC Comics’ Caped Crusader since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. That will finally change at the beginning of March with the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and if you’ve been looking forward to seeing Robert Pattinson wear the cape and cowl, strap in. Following days of conflicting reports, it’s been confirmed that The Batman will have a nearly three-hour runtime.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ahead Of The Flash Movie, The Original Flashpoint Story Is Finally Getting A Comics Sequel

After years of delays and setbacks, The Flash finally filmed in 2021 and is on track to hit theaters towards the end of 2022. The Scarlet Speedster’s first cinematic solo outing is loosely based on Flashpoint, the 2011 storyline that saw Barry Allen waking up in a drastically different version of the main DC timeline. Before we watch Ezra Miller’s Barry takes center stage on the big screen, DC Comics has announced that a Flashpoint sequel will come out beforehand.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

How The Flash Movie Can Deliver A More Emotional Ending Than The Original Flashpoint

Although The Flash is finally pointing the spotlight on Ezra Miller’s version of the Scarlet Speedster following his appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League (both versions), this movie will also mark the end of an era. Ben Affleck has said this will be his final time playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe; going forward, the Caped Crusader mantle will be filled in this continuity by Michael Keaton’s Batman, who’s also appearing in The Flash and will return in Batgirl. Affleck has also said that The Flash contains his favorite scenes he’s ever done wearing the cape and cowl.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Emmerdale star in DC's Batgirl movie

DC's upcoming Batgirl has lined up a number of new stars, including former Emmerdale actor Ethan Kai – and you can get a first look now. The movie will see Leslie Grace take on the titular role of Barbara Gordon, and it's now been confirmed she will be joined by Kai, as well as Morbius' Corey Johnson and Avenue 5 and The Thick of It's Rebecca Front.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ray Fisher Responds To Joss Whedon’s Viral Comments About His Acting

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have the unprecedented life of Justice League. The 2017 theatrical cut brought together by Joss Whedon failed to impress audiences and critics alike, eventually leading to the release of Zack Snyder’s four-hour director’s cut. Since then there’s been plenty of drama and accusations about Whedon, and now Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has responded to the director’s viral comments about his acting.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Surprising DC Comics Movie Is 2021's Top Home Media Release

A surprising DC Films movie is the top-selling home media release of 2021. We say "surprising" because critics didn't exactly adore the film, and fans were much more mixed on it than they were on its predecessor. Then again, it's hard to argue with a famous actor playing an iconic character. That film is Wonder Woman 1984, which opened in December 2020 in theaters and one HBO Max. The Wonder Woman sequel made $166.5 million worldwide at the box office on a $200 million budget. However, in analyzing that total, it's impossible not to consider the film's simultaneous streaming release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, according to The Numbers, Wonder Woman 1984 sold 1.427 million units in its home media release, bringing in $34.6 million to become the top home media release of the year.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Major Star Wars Location J.J. Abrams Wanted To Destroy In The Force Awakens

2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens saw The First Order unleash Starkiller Base onto the galaxy far, far away. As a show of force, General Hux had this planet-converted superweapon destroy the Hosnian Prime system, which is where the New Republic government was based at the time. However, if director J.J. Abrams’ original plan been approved, Starkiller Base would have instead destroyed Coruscant, one of the most important planets from Star Wars’ Prequel Trilogy.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Has Jeremy Irons Seen The Snyder Cut? Here's What He Says About Justice League And The HBO Max Restoration

The DC Extended Universe is always full of surprises, and last year’s release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was certainly no exception. The filmmaker’s epic four-hour vision was released via streaming after years of fan campaigns, greatly expanding the narrative in the process. But has the great Jeremy Irons seen the Snyder Cut? Here’s what he says about Justice League and the extended cut on HBO Max.
MOVIES
/Film

The Flash Movie Is Getting A Comic Book Prequel Co-Starring Ben Affleck's Batman

After years of development, Andy Muschetti's "The Flash" is finally racing into theaters this year. Based on the iconic "Flashpoint" storyline, Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster will journey into the DC multiverse for an adventure that could have ramifications for young Barry Allen's past, present, and future. However, before he crosses the finish line and onto the big screen, this version of the Fastest Man Alive will star in his own comic book series that will act as a prequel to the highly anticipated feature film.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

What X2's Kelly Hu Loved Most About Working On The X-Men Sequel

As we await the X-Men’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re coming up on a major anniversary for the previous film series spearheaded by what was known then as 20th Century Fox. In 2023, X2: X-Men United will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and among the newcomers who were brought in for this second mutant-packed movie was Kelly Hu, who played Yuriko Oyama, a.k.a. Lady Deathstrike. Nearly 20 years after X2’s release, Hu shared with CinemaBlend what she loved most about working on that sequel, and it involves another actor who played a character with an adamantium skeleton.
MOVIES

