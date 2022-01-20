How The Flash Fans Can Get Their Fix Of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Ahead Of His DC Movie

A surprising DC Films movie is the top-selling home media release of 2021. We say "surprising" because critics didn't exactly adore the film, and fans were much more mixed on it than they were on its predecessor. Then again, it's hard to argue with a famous actor playing an iconic character. That film is Wonder Woman 1984, which opened in December 2020 in theaters and one HBO Max. The Wonder Woman sequel made $166.5 million worldwide at the box office on a $200 million budget. However, in analyzing that total, it's impossible not to consider the film's simultaneous streaming release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, according to The Numbers, Wonder Woman 1984 sold 1.427 million units in its home media release, bringing in $34.6 million to become the top home media release of the year.

