Skip Holtz, Kirby Wilson named USFL coaches

A familiar name has been added to the coaching ranks as the USFL prepares for its upcoming season.

The Birmingham Stallions have tapped Skip Holtz, who has coached at four colleges.

He is the son of the famed former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz.

The Pittsburgh Maulers have added a veteran to their ranks as head coach, Kirby Wilson.

And in another piece of USFL news, the league plans on playing all its games in 2022 in Alabama.

Most of the games will be played at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium with the rest at Legion Field.<

