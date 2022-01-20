ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Holtz, Kirby Wilson named USFL coaches

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
A familiar name has been added to the coaching ranks as the USFL prepares for its upcoming season.

The Birmingham Stallions have tapped Skip Holtz, who has coached at four colleges.

He is the son of the famed former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz.

The Pittsburgh Maulers have added a veteran to their ranks as head coach, Kirby Wilson.

And in another piece of USFL news, the league plans on playing all its games in 2022 in Alabama.

Most of the games will be played at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium with the rest at Legion Field.<

/p>

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel rates the job Jim Harbaugh has done at Michigan

There’s no way around it. Aside from finally winning a game against arch-rival Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been anywhere close to being what many believed he would be when he accepted the keys to the kingdom up in Ann Arbor. No matter what any Michigan fan, player, or interested observer will tell you, going 1-5 against Ohio State, winning the Big Ten just once, and having a dismal record in top ten matchups and in the postseason, isn’t anywhere near what the program signed up for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

