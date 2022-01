Technically, I have been in this industry since I was 15 years old; getting paid to set up home computers for family and friends. I have seen it transition from an almost purely technical business to the mature service industry that we have today. One thing that I still see today, in large MSPs and small, is the lack of setting expectations properly. Using the tools, contracts and conversations that we already have, it only takes a few tweaks to set expectations and reduce the risk of a misunderstanding and the fallout that can ensue.

