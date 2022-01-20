Macho Is For The Children

Macho Mil and Frost Loco recently linked up for a new track, and they’re fully embracing the street life on “Bangin.” The track features anthemic trap production, and both artists talk about how real it can get when the opps are looking for them. In essence, it’s a track to say that they’re never scared, and always prepared. “Bangin” is a hard track, but it’s also an opportunity for Macho Mil and Frost Loco to display some bold confidence on the microphone. Get your first listen to the new song below:

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO