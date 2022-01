Are your mechanical keyboard switches not functioning like they used to? Then they might require a bit of switch lube. As time goes on, keyboard switches might not behave as they once did and can start to produce a squeaky-like or noisy overall sound, which is due to friction build-up over time. Lube helps to mitigate that. Keyboard switch lube functions the same way that most other things that require lube functions: It quietens the component, makes the parts operate smoother and more efficiently, and helps with overall longevity.

