ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Founders CEO to step down after 25 years

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZj3I_0drGl9F400

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The co-founder of Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids is stepping down from his CEO position.

Mike Stevens has announced he will be leaving his role as CEO at the end of January but will remain on the company’s board.

Hops with #HeyLuke

Stevens started the Founders journey with Dave Engbers in 1997. The company had to recall their first batch of beer and almost went bankrupt in the early 2000’s. But then Founders’ popularity skyrocketed, and it is now one of the largest craft brewers in the country.

“It’s crazy to think … how quickly 25 years can go by. Dave and I, we started this really, more as a dream, as a couple of home brewers, that really took a hobby to the next level,” Stevens said.

Stevens said he will still be actively involved in the business as a board member, but decided it was time to bring someone with a new perspective into the growing business.

“Once you grow a business to a certain level, it behooves you to get some folks in, in a leadership level, that can take it to the next level,” he said. “I think it’s time to bring some fresh perspective in to the business and to step aside and allow that to happen.”

These are the best beers in Michigan, BeerAdvocate says

He said he thinks the craft beer industry will soon see a lot of innovation as a new generation becomes part of the beer enthusiast community.

“When we started the company, it was us, people of our age,” he said. “Now their children are in the taproom, and they certainly have a different perspective on what craft beer is and what they prefer to drink.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Brewers#Craft Brewers#Founders Brewing Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy