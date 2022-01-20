Pet wellness company Spot & Tango will bring nearly 100 new jobs to Lehigh Valley with new site
By Connor Lagore
LehighValleyLive.com
2 days ago
A 66,700-square-foot facility in Lehigh County has gone to the dogs, and nearly 100 new jobs are coming in as a result. Spot & Tango, a pet health and wellness company, leased the facility, located at 7520 Morris Court in Upper Macungie Township for its first manufacturing location. The company was...
Rehab work is beginning on a historic Lehigh Valley bridge and that means visitors to the Trexler Nature Preserve should plan ahead. Geiger’s Covered Bridge on Old Packhouse Road in North Whitehall Township was built in 1860 over the Jordan Creek. It is one of the Lehigh Valley bridges on the National Register of Historic Places.
As the saying goes, what goes up must come down — fortunately, that principle seems to be applicable to cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania. The surge that has battered the region and state his winter was by far the most rapidly...
Supermarket chains serving the Lehigh Valley say they are continuing to weather shortages of some items, with some faring better than others amid hopes that relief is on its way. It’s a national issue that has grown more acute this month as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant...
A clipper, or fast-moving, system is forecast to bring some light snow Sunday to the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, a slight chance (20%) of snow is forecast after 3 p.m., followed by a 40% chance Sunday night — mainly before 11 p.m., according to the weather service.
A 12-year-old girl ended up at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest this week with injuries that Pennsylvania State Police say were the result of an assault at the KidsPeace campus in North Whitehall Township. State police, which has jurisdiction over North Whitehall, said they only learned of the assault after Lehigh Valley Hospital contacted them. KidsPeace, which provides mental health services for children at the campus, didn’t initially report the matter. The investigation into the assault is ongoing and only limited details have been publicly released, but we can’t comprehend any situation where it would be appropriate for an organization to not immediately contact law enforcement after an assault on a child under its care. KidsPeace had an opportunity to explain when lehighvalleylive.com first reached out on Wednesday, but a spokesman declined to comment on the incident, citing client confidentiality and privacy issues. The organization released a statement the next day that it does in fact have a policy for when to contact law enforcement and indicated it is “looking into how the policy was followed in this particular situation, and what steps need to be taken to ensure our staff maintains good communication with the authorities for the protection of our clients going forward.” That’s a start but KidsPeace should plan on disclosing the findings of its internal investigation. We can’t compel the organization to do so, but there are government agencies out there who can and should. For now, we’ll simply remind KidsPeace that there is a public interest in what happens on its campus that goes beyond mere curiosity. Our community’s most vulnerable youth are being treated there, and it’s critical we know what’s being done to ensure their safety.
The Lehigh Valley is getting a piece of $2.7 million in state grants for alternative fuel transportation projects. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced recipients of 2021 Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants, which seeks to replace older gas or diesel fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles. Lehigh Valley grant winners...
Allentown landmarks lit up blue this week as a memorial to city police Detective James Stanko, who died Monday at age 51. A service on Monday will be streamed online from a church in his home state of New Jersey. Stanko grew up in the Garden State and met his...
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Check ahead, for some events are being postponed or canceled over COVID-19 concerns. Also visit venues’ websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING.
Ice/snow dislodged from atop a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78 smashed the windshield of a car headed in the opposite direction, Pennsylvania State Police report. Two occupants in 2017 Ford Fusion that was struck escaped serious injury, but the car sustained disabling damage to mainly the driver’s side of the windshield, police said.
Drivers may have been annoyed as the rain transitioned to snow during the Thursday morning commute. But the changeover heralded a deeper freeze that will last through the weekend. Forecasters expect a frigid few days in the Lehigh Valley, where temperatures are not likely to rise above freezing until at...
The superload caravan lumbering across Pennsylvania had its trip delayed by something any seasoned driver in the state could have seen coming -- snow. The 294-ton superload is slowly making its way across Pennsylvania, but had to stop for a day due to weather, PennDOT said. A picture showed the snow-covered 213-foot-long truck parked on the side of a road.
