MLB

Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A for 2022

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this...

#Umpires#Triple A#Robot#Oklahoma City Dodgers#Ap#Major League Baseball#Reno Aces#Round Rock Express
Technology
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: No Yankee games in Montreal, Robot umpires inch closer and much more

The New York Yankees won’t be playing in Montreal this season. MLB and the Tampa Bay Rays have been working on splitting home games between Tampa and Montreal for years. MLB has formally rejected the idea, meaning the New York Yankees will not be playing any games in Montreal this season. The Tampa team has been suffering from a lack of revenues for years as they don’t have a large enough attendance at Tropicana Field. This rejection means the Rays are back to square one in their endeavors.
MLB
blackchronicle.com

MLB to stop testing robot umps in Atlantic League; automated ball-strike system appears headed for Triple-A

The Atlantic League, an independently owned and operated baseball league that has a partnership agreement with Major League Baseball, will use standard pitching rubber dimensions and resume having home plate umpires call balls and strikes in 2022, the league announced. Last year the league tested a 61-foot, 6-inch mound and the automated strike zone, or sometimes referred to as “robot umps.” It will go back to a 60-foot, 6-inch mound and drop the automated ball-strike system in 2022.
MLB
fox40jackson.com

‘Robot umpires’ coming to Triple A ball this year after tryout in lower leagues

Robotic umpires that use an automated system for determining ball and strike calls will now be used in Triple-A baseball for the 2022 season, MLB officials announced. This puts the Automated Ball and Strike (ABS) system, which has seen success after experimental adoption by some ballparks in the minor leagues, just one level below the major leagues.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Robot umpires? Let’s leave baseball to real, live human beings

I have nothing against progress. Some of my best friends are traveling shoe salesmen, and I can’t tell you how many times my stone hand ax has come in handy around the cave. But I can’t shake the feeling we’ve gone a tad too far with technology.
MLB
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

 https://salinapost.com/

