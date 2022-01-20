Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A for 2022

The New York Yankees won’t be playing in Montreal this season. MLB and the Tampa Bay Rays have been working on splitting home games between Tampa and Montreal for years. MLB has formally rejected the idea, meaning the New York Yankees will not be playing any games in Montreal this season. The Tampa team has been suffering from a lack of revenues for years as they don’t have a large enough attendance at Tropicana Field. This rejection means the Rays are back to square one in their endeavors.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO