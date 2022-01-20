ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

Tribe's fish and wildlife department warns public about bull moose in Shiprock area

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCbtB_0drGkZ6w00

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife is alerting residents in the Shiprock and Gadii'ahi area about a bull moose that has been seen in the region this week.

"The Department of Fish and Wildlife warns residents to avoid coming close to the moose as the situation could quickly become dangerous," the news release states.

While the moose is most likely to be found near the San Juan River, it might move into areas with communities, according to the department.

Department personnel report that it is apparent that community members have been feeding the animal and it might be losing its fear of humans, which can compromise the safety of people.

They are asking residents not to approach the moose or feed it.

"Bull moose are large, fast animals and can be very aggressive toward people," the release states.

The department is warning the public to be careful when driving on area roads and that moose are difficult to notice at night.

To report any sightings or encounters with the moose, contact the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources' dispatch unit at 928-871-6491.

This is the latest bull moose sighting in recent months.

In September, a New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officer had to euthanize a bull moose because of injuries the animal received after being illegally shot in the Blanco area.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo, NM
City
Shiprock, NM
City
Farmington, NM
CBS News

Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Moose#Navajo People
CNN

German navy chief resigns after suggesting Putin 'deserved respect'

(CNN) — The chief of German navy has resigned after suggesting that Crimea would "never come back" to Ukraine, a statement that is in direct contradiction to the stance taken by the German government, the European Union and NATO. Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said he asked the German Defense Minister...
POLITICS
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

811
Followers
235
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy