Tribe's fish and wildlife department warns public about bull moose in Shiprock area

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife is alerting residents in the Shiprock and Gadii'ahi area about a bull moose that has been seen in the region this week.

"The Department of Fish and Wildlife warns residents to avoid coming close to the moose as the situation could quickly become dangerous," the news release states.

While the moose is most likely to be found near the San Juan River, it might move into areas with communities, according to the department.

Department personnel report that it is apparent that community members have been feeding the animal and it might be losing its fear of humans, which can compromise the safety of people.

They are asking residents not to approach the moose or feed it.

"Bull moose are large, fast animals and can be very aggressive toward people," the release states.

The department is warning the public to be careful when driving on area roads and that moose are difficult to notice at night.

To report any sightings or encounters with the moose, contact the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources' dispatch unit at 928-871-6491.

This is the latest bull moose sighting in recent months.

In September, a New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officer had to euthanize a bull moose because of injuries the animal received after being illegally shot in the Blanco area.

