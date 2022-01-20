Cotillion Ridge sold

Cotillion Ridge Therapy and Senior Care has a new owner.

Heritage Operations Group, one of Illinois’ largest providers of long-term care services, announced the move to sell the skilled nursing facility at 600 E. Robinwood Thursday.

As of Feb. 1, the new owner and operator will be Robinson Rehab and Nursing LLC.

In a press release, the company explained it has grown increasingly difficult for it to provide quality health care services with the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the limited resources in today’s healthcare environment.

“We will focus on a smooth transition for the employees, residents and their families by assisting Cotillion Ridge during this time of change,” a spokesperson said. “We are thankful to the employees who cared for our residents and for the residents and their families who chose Cotillion Ridge for their healthcare needs.”

Robinson Rehab and Nursing is owned by a group out of Pomona, N.Y. It also owns similar companies that own skilled care facilities in Illinois and other states, among them Marshall Rehab and Nursing in Marshall.

Cotillion Ridge turns 50th this year. Originally, the facility was owned by ProCare Inc., a local corporation with Gerald Opiela as president.

It opened its doors Aug. 28, 1972. An open house drew some 1,500 visitors to the 62-bed facility. The 20,00-square-foot, three-wing brick building provided space for 40 persons.

The opening had actually been planned for almost three months earlier. It was delayed because of wind damage at the construction site.

It was a time of growth in Robinson. That same month, ground was broken for the main campus buildings at Lincoln Trail College and Marathon Oil began work on replacing its coker unit. Nuttall Middle School was also under construction.

The facility was staffed by 40 employees. The director of nursing was Joy Dobinson and serving in an administrative capacity was Imogene Kime.

Much has changed over the years. The facility has been enlarged and changed hands several times.

The business was leased by Opiela to Columbia Corporation in March 1987. Bloomington-based Heritage Enterprises has owned it since Nov. 1, 2000.

In March 1982, the east wing was extended to house an additional 13 beds. A $500,000 remodeling was done in 2002.