ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tapestries of Tuscarawas County to be unveiled

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXQL6_0drGkSvr00

A community reception for the unveiling of the latest edition of Tapestries of Tuscarawas County will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Community Room of the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St.

Tapestries of Tuscarawas County is a literary and oral history journal published annually that features work by individuals with connections to Tuscarawas County. Contributing authors will read portions of their work at the event. The top writing submission will be awarded a cash prize.

Copies of the journal will be available for purchase at the reception for $8.

For information: 330-343-6123.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
City
Dover, OH
Dover, OH
Government
CBS News

Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oral History#Library#N Walnut St Tapestries
CNN

German navy chief resigns after suggesting Putin 'deserved respect'

(CNN) — The chief of German navy has resigned after suggesting that Crimea would "never come back" to Ukraine, a statement that is in direct contradiction to the stance taken by the German government, the European Union and NATO. Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said he asked the German Defense Minister...
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

745
Followers
597
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy