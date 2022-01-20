Ed Helms and Randall Park land Peacock series: How to watch, trailer, release date

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO