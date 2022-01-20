ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

See Which Lansing Area Restaurants Made the List for Best Crab Rangoon

The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From serving the yummiest food to providing top-notch customer service, these 15 Lansing restaurants are the best around. See below to...

thegame730am.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

This U.P. Charter Plane Delivers Pizza To Michigan Island During Winter

Bois Blanc Island is the lesser spoken of island near the Upper Peninsula, which rests just Southeast of Mackinaw Island, yet it's about 5 times the size. The island itself didn't have any kind of electric service until 1964, and since then has received a few upgrades. But what do you do when you want to get some take-out, but there are no restaurants open in winter, no stores open, and no ferry services until May? Apparently there is a private plane charter that will deliver food for you, as Dan Reynolds recently pointed out:
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Yes, There Really is a Giant “Man-Killing” Clam in Cheboygan

When it comes to roadside attractions, there are a few that might be more well known than others. There's a giant ball of yarn in Kansas, the Jolly Green Giant in Minnesota, the world's largest fish statue in Wisconsin, and so on. In fact, you can see a list of the 33 best roadside attractions in America here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy