Please Enable JavaScript

Public Safety

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 4 days ago

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power is an expansive documentary essay on the gendered nature of film language, presented, written, directed and produced by filmmaker and CalArts professor Nina Menkes (Phantom Love). Using 175 snippets of footage from scores of films, as well as interviews with filmmakers such as Joey Soloway, Julie Dash, Catherine Hardwicke and Eliza Hittman, among others, it represents a slickly assembled bricolage of imagery and rhetoric, neatly edited by Cecily Rhett, that seeks to illustrate Menkes’ “understandings about shot design and the established cinematic canon,” to quote her director’s statement. Clearly made with the best of didactic intentions, and especially affecting...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Josephine Decker
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rebecca Hall in ‘Resurrection’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A year ago at Sundance, Rebecca Hall proved herself to be an accomplished filmmaker with the premiere of the eloquent drama Passing, her first feature as director. Now she is back at the festival as the star of Resurrection, a reminder of how bold and powerful she is as an actress. Writer and director Andrew Semans puts Hall in every scene of this modest but effective thriller, and she comes through with a stunning, charismatic performance as Margaret, a woman whose traumatic past disrupts the calm life she has built as a successful businesswoman and single mother of a college-age...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Milo Ventimiglia Prepping Hockey Drama at NBC (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is looking to stay in business with NBC after the conclusion of This Is Us. The actor and his DiVide Pictures banner have sold drama script Hometown Saints to the network. The project is produced by 20th Television, the Disney-backed studio behind This Is Us and where DiVide is housed with an overall deal. Hometown Saints revolves around Billy Riedell, a retired hockey player who struggles to figure out who he is now that his career is over. He ends up back in his hockey-crazed Minnesota hometown, reluctantly coaching a girl’s high school team. Grainne Godfree and Derek Elliott will pen...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sirens’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

More people need to watch Nida Manzoor’s Peacock comedy We Are Lady Parts so that it’s entirely clear that when I say that Rita Baghdadi’s Sundance documentary Sirens is basically a nonfiction version of We Are Lady Parts, it’s very high praise. It means that Sirens is a likable crowdpleaser about the intersection of gender, sexuality and aggressively loud music in a culture that isn’t always open to deviations from the norm. And if my major complaint about We Are Lady Parts was that it was too short at only six half-hour episodes, I have similar reservations about Sirens, which runs...
MOVIES
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
MOVIES
Public Safety
Hollywood News

‘Living’ review: Dir. Oliver Hermanus [Sundance 2022]

Bill Nighy is career-best form in this stunning re-telling of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 masterpiece, Ikuru. Living is a stunning, unmissable piece of work from Oliver Hermanus (Beauty) who captures 1950s Britain in a gentle film about a man reflecting on his life after discovering he has terminal cancer. Living...
MOVIES
Variety

Shortlisted Oscar International Films Tackle Gender, Sexuality and Bullying

Years ago, you wouldn’t have looked to the international feature category — or foreign-language film, as it was more insularly named back then — for much in the way of reflecting the modern world. World War II history and heartwarming child’s-eye family portraits were for a long time the staple diet of an award that shied away from more nervy topics. This year’s shortlist, however, sees a number of global filmmakers tackling more resonant, contemporary subject matter — with matters of gender and sexuality woven through a number of them. Germany’s entry, “I’m Your Man,” even strays into science fiction, a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sundance Helped Launch the Metaverse Industry, but Isn’t Thrilled About the Future of the Business

Long before Mark Zuckerberg presented himself to shareholders last fall as an avatar and declared Facebook’s new investment in the virtual reality industry known as the metaverse, Sundance was all over it. The festival’s forward-looking New Frontier section has curated immersive and interactive work for 16 years, allowing artists working in VR and other new technologies to incubate their craft while the industry gradually started to pay attention.  Now, with billions of dollars invested in interactive online media and Zuckerberg rebooting Facebook as Meta, the festival can take plenty of credit for showcasing innovation that led to this moment. The pitch...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ and the New Rules of Fandom

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Twenty-five years later and audiences still have something to scream about. Scream, the iconic slasher series created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson has seen its share of changes over the years: script leaks, new faces, navigating around a successful parody franchise, a TV series, the waning popularity of slasher films, and the death of the dream weaver himself, Wes Craven. Despite all of that, or perhaps because of it, Scream is back and better than ever with its fifth theatrical installment, simply titled Scream. Although Craven and Williamson are no longer the minds behind...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TikTok, Boom.’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

As noted in a voiceover near the start of TikTok, Boom., there are so many through lines to be explored here: “It’s a cybersecurity story. It’s an algorithm story. It’s a bias story. It’s a geopolitical story.” Shalini Kantayya’s documentary tries, to varying degrees, to explore seemingly all of them. And if it’s perhaps too broad to serve as the definitive last word on the buzzy social media platform, it does at least make for a thoughtful conversation starter. TikTok, Boom. is loosely structured around three prominent TikTok personalities: Feroza Aziz, an Afghan-American teen censored by the platform for speaking out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Teases a Story “You May Think You Know”

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Pinocchio film, which reimagines the classic tale as a stop-motion musical adventure. The movie releases December 2022. “I want to tell you a story,” Ewan McGregor’s Cricket opens. “It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t. Not really.” He continues, “You see, I, Sebastian J. Cricket, was there. As a matter of fact, I lived — actually lived — in the heart of the wooden boy.” The Oscar-winning director’s next project features an all-star voice cast, which includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Nicolas Cage (‘Pig’)

Nicolas Cage, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, is an Oscar winner who has been called by The Guardian “the greatest American actor working today, full stop,” by David Lynch “the jazz musician of American acting” and by Ethan Hawke “the only actor since Marlon Brando that’s actually done anything new with the art of acting.” He has starred in more than 100 films — some big-budget studio pics and others indies made for a song and a prayer, some giant blockbusters and others that went straight to VOD, some critically acclaimed and others...
CELEBRITIES

