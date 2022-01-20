ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins convicted of fraud

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gM18M_0drGijuu00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A Dayton businessman was found guilty of crimes related to the Dayton corruption probe.

Brian Higgins, 50, was found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and two counts of witness retaliation, according to a release from United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. The verdict was announced Thursday following a trial that began on Jan. 10.

Former Dayton official sentenced to 6 months in prison for public corruption

According to court documents and trial testimony, in 2014 and 2015, Higgins filed an insurance claim in connection with water damage to the Meeker Creek Residence, an 8,000 square-foot house in Dayton.  Higgins received more than $100,000 in insurance claims that he used for his personal benefit rather than to repair water damage that occurred from a large fish tank, according to the release. Higgins used the money for funding a new restaurant space, paying telephone bills, spending money at a casino and other personal expenses.

Parker said Higgins submitted invoices and repair cost estimates from a construction vendor to his mortgage company, falsely representing that he intended to buy the products to repair his house. He then diverted the money to himself and paid for travel, hotels and dining out, among other personal expenses. According to the release, Higgins used a fraction of the funds from the claim to complete small, cosmetic repairs in an attempt to cover up the scheme.

| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡

Higgins is the final suspect from the first round of federal indictments in the corruption probe. The other three suspects already pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio redistricting proposals adopted along party lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted along party lines to adopt a Republican proposal to redraw the state’s Senate and House of Representatives districts. With the 5-2 party-line vote, the commission adopted plans that would create 57 Republican-leaning districts for the state’s House, with 42 Democratic-leaning seats. On the Senate side, Republicans […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio partisan divide again thwarts 10-year legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission has failed for a second time to reach the bipartisan consensus needed to pass 10-year maps of state legislative districts based on 2020 census totals. Despite being scolded by the state’s high court, the seven-member panel approved new maps along party lines in the face of a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Volunteers clear wreaths from veterans’ headstones, prepare for next year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wreaths Across America continued its volunteer efforts at Dayton National Cemetery on Saturday, January 22. Only a month ago, on December 18, volunteers gathered to honor veterans by placing wreaths on their headstones. Members from each branch of the military met to fulfill this need. On Saturday, volunteers met yet again […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Intel bringing 20,000 jobs, innovation to Ohio

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced a project expected to bring over 20,000 jobs to Ohio in a variety of positions and fields. According to a release, the leading semiconductor manufacturer Intel Corporation has chosen a location in Licking County to build two state-of-the-art factories by […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Man indicted for 2021 fatal Riverside crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was indicted for counts relating to a fatal traffic crash that happened on Aug. 21, 2021. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, 56-year-old Michael King was indicted on four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence – marijuana, one count […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
WDTN

ODH: Southwest Ohio isn’t out of COVID surge yet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s top doctor said he has “renewed hope” after the northeast has been on a steady decline in COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days. However, extraordinarily high hospitalizations prove an end to the omicron variant wave has yet to arrive across the board. In Wednesday’s conference, state health leaders said […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Surveys needed: Trotwood applies for broadband grant

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is asking residents for their input on an application to expand broadband internet across the city. This project is a high priority for the city, affecting both education and business expansion. To be competitive for the grant, the city needs to gather information from citizens regarding current […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 19,000 cases, 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 21 follow: Total Change New cases 2,480,566 +19,697 Hospitalizations 104,390 +476 ICU admissions 12,462 +37 Deaths* 31,987 +742 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Fraud#Corruption#Insurance
WDTN

Two arrested after stabbing on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State campus police have arrested two people after a stabbing that occurred overnight at the Ohio Union South garage. A Buckeye Alert was sent at 2:17 a.m. on Saturday with a report on a “serious assault, possibly involving a weapon.” It was later confirmed that an altercation in the garage […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Sinclair expands nursing program to meet hospital needs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College has announced it will help meet the critical need for healthcare workers by expanding its nursing program. The program currently has 144 students each year, but by the spring of 2022, Sinclair said it expects to have room for 162 students each year. Sinclair Nursing Dept. interim Chair Dr. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: RTA releases video of shooting that injured 3

Warning: Some might find the video above disturbing DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The RTA released video Thursday of a shooting that injured three people, including a bus driver in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting was reported at the RTA Hub on 4 South Main Street at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday. Sergeant Williams with dispatch said three people were […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Beavercreek High School went under lockdown on Jan. 20

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek High Schools was under a lockdown on Thursday, Jan. 20 after an airsoft gun fell out of a student’s belongings. At approximately 1:50 p.m. school administrators were notified that an airsoft gun fell out of a student’s belongings. According to Beavercreek City Schools, the student was immediately removed from class […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Man arrested for break-ins, more charges pending

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police department arrested a man accused of breaking into a Monroe Township business only moments earlier. At approximately 11 pm on Thursday, January 20, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a business on the 2800 block of Stone Circle drive. The Sheriff’s Office […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Welcome Stadium to undergo renovations to field, track

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A stadium in Dayton will be getting a remodel. Dayton Public Schools has begun the process of renovating the field and track at Welcome Stadium on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The school board approved a contract with Motz Group, a design company who will work on the project, Tuesday night, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy