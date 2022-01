Today marked our warmest day in Evansville in nearly a week - we hit a peak temperature of 47° in the River City. While afternoon highs throughout the Tri-State reached the upper 40s and low 50s, a passing cold front this evening will ensure that the mercury will drop back into the upper teens and low 20s area-wide within the next 12 hours or so. The isolated rainfall and cloud cover will be on its way out over these next few hours as temperatures gradually dwindle from the low 40s around dinner time to 36° by 10 PM. The combination of clear skies overnight and a breezy northerly wind gusting near 20 mph will cause our temperatures the fall to 20° in Evansville early Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, things are only expected to get colder.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO