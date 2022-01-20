Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was...

