Missouri State

Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. An urgent text message went out to all of Missouri from the State Highway Patrol. It said authorities in Gotham City were on the hunt for a green and purple...

www.npr.org

