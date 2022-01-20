ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County reports 1607 new cases, 19 deaths, 33 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1vE2_0drGh35Y00

Hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell on Thursday for the first time in several weeks.

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 33 fewer COVID hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 1,076 patients.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

  • Jan. 20 - 1,076
  • Jan. 19 - 1,109
  • Jan. 18 - 1,087
  • Jan. 17 - 1,023
  • Jan. 14 - 991
  • Jan. 7 - 791
  • Dec. 30 - 432
  • Dec. 1 - 238

The county also reported a decrease of 6 patients in the ICU due to COVID since Wednesday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 154.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations are approaching 100 patients. The hospital is reporting its highest number of COVID patients since Jan. 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKd5g_0drGh35Y00

According to the County of Riverside Emergency Management Department, 84% of the county's total licensed beds are currently occupied (35% is COVID positive). That's up from last week's report when the county revealed that 81% of beds were occupied.

The Emergency Management Department also revealed that 96% of ICU beds in the county are currently occupied ((33% COVID positive). Last week, that was at 91%.

The department added that 29% of ED visits are COVID-related.

As the county said last week, the report is across the system, but some county hospitals are close or over 100% usage.

The latest vaccination status report by Riverside University Health System-Public Health revealed that unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7QHI_0drGh35Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tE02C_0drGh35Y00

Cases & Deaths

Since Wednesday, the county has reported 1,607 new cases & 19 deaths.

The county has a total of 432,101 cases & 5,706 deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kqFD_0drGh35Y00

The Coachella Valley reported an increase of 1,752 coronavirus cases since last Monday (Jan. 10). There is now a total of 67,858 cases. The valley also reported five new deaths, bringing the total up to 1,122.

Click here for more City and Community data

As far as local schools, DSUSD reported decreases in cases at the start of the week but did report a slight increase on Thursday. The two other districts continue to trend upward.

  • DSUSD has reported 1,536 total (1,304 students & 232 Staff)
    • 1/17: 1,403 cases (1,186 students & 217 staff)
    • 1/14: 1,896 cases (1661 students & 233 staff).
    • 1/10: 1,072 cases (906 students and 166 staff).
  • PSUSD reported 1,281 total (1,080 students & 201 staff)
    • 1/17: 847 cases (740 students & 107 staff)
    • 1/14: 562 cases (484 students & 78 staff)
    • 1/11: 72 cases (32 students and 40 staff)
  • CVUSD reported 374 total (276 students and 98 staff)
    • 1/17: 286 cases (202 students and 84 staff)
    • 1/14: 137 cases (61 students & 76 staff)
    • 1/10: 66 cases (14 students and 52 staff)

DSUSD is the largest school district in the valley, while CVUSD is the smallest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXisN_0drGh35Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E62UU_0drGh35Y00

Case & Positivity Rate

Last week, the county's case rate per 100K reached its highest since it began to be recorded.

On Thursday, the county reported a decrease in the case rate for the first time this month.

  • Jan. 20 - 255.1
  • Jan. 19 - 257.3
  • Jan. 18 - 256.0
  • Jan. 14 - 212.0
  • Jan. 11 - 138.6
  • Jan. 10 - 103.0
  • Jan. 3 - 39
  • Dec. 3 - 13.6

Prior to last week, the highest case rate recorded was 152.35 cases per 100K, which was reported on Jan. 8, 2021.

The county's positivity rate broke the all-time record of last week as well. The previous record before last week was 25.32% set on Jan. 5, 2021.

The positivity rate also continued to grow to start off the week, however, Thursday also saw its first drop-off of the month.

  • Jan. 20 - 35%
  • Jan. 19 - 35.4%
  • Jan. 18 - 34.9%
  • Jan. 14 - 32.9%
  • Jan. 11 - 29%
  • Jan. 10 - 24.4%
  • Jan. 3 - 10.7%
  • Dec. 3 - 5.7%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage is reporting its highest ever a number of percent positivity among its patients. As of the last report on Sunday, the hospital has surpassed 40% positivity for the first time in the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKxeH_0drGh35Y00

As of Jan. 18, there are at least 408 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month .

Vaccination Data

59.3% (or 1,382,201 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT

3,732,745 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLozW_0drGh35Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJp7B_0drGh35Y00

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/18/22)

· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 1,059
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 997

· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 456
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 431
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)


· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 9,367
Deaths: 136
Recoveries: 8,879

· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 9,398
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 8,932

· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 467
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 429

· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,797
Deaths: 87
Recovered: 5,489

· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 400
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 349

· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,170
Deaths: 22
Recovered: 1,102

· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 328
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 292

· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 16,491
Deaths: 253
Recoveries: 15,476

· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 5,307
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,909

· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,323
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,247

· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 442
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 417

· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 1,045
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 993

· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 6,106
Deaths: 139
Recovered: 5,562

· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,504
Deaths: 140
Recovered: 5,105

· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,687
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,540

· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 331
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 309

· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 548
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 526

· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,362
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,299

· County Jails
There are 1,407 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,334 recoveries

· State Jails
There are 5,579 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,537 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.

The post Riverside County reports 1607 new cases, 19 deaths, 33 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Bail reduced for man who allegedly gave student deadly dose of fentanyl

A federal judge today ordered that bail be cut in half for a 22-year-old Riverside man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman, likely enabling the defendant to be released from detention pending trial.   Brandon Michael McDowell of San Bernardino was indicted last month on one count of distributing The post Bail reduced for man who allegedly gave student deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County’s jobless rate drops further in December

Payroll gains across most sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County's unemployment rate down to 5.1% last month, according to figures released today by the California Employment Development Department.   The jobless rate in December, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was three-tenths of a percentage point lower than in November, when the rate stood at The post Riverside County’s jobless rate drops further in December appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Remains found in 1986 in Lake Elsinore identified as woman missing since 1977

Partial skeletal remains found in 1986 in Lake Elsinore were identified as belonging to a woman from Tustin who was reported missing in 1977, authorities announced today. The remains, including a skull, were found down an embankment along the Ortega Highway by a Caltrans crew doing survey work in the area, according to the Riverside The post Remains found in 1986 in Lake Elsinore identified as woman missing since 1977 appeared first on KESQ.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Alert issued for missing man in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Howard Knowlton was reported missing around 3:30 this morning in the area of east Ramon Road and Da Vall Drive. Police said he was driving a silver 2018 Subaru Forrester with California license plates 8ALW927. Knowlton suffers from medical The post Alert issued for missing man in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Riverside County, CA
Health
KESQ News Channel 3

Undercover agents prepare to testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder trial

It was a dramatic day Thursday in the trial for Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect Jose Larin Garcia, setting up crucial testimony that may come next week from undercover agents who spoke with the defendant at length after the crimes. Before anyone took the stand, counsel for Larin Garcia shared he wasn't feeling 100 percent. The post Undercover agents prepare to testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder trial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 traffic slow in Palm Desert following collision east of Cook Street

A three-car collision was slowing traffic on the freeway in Palm Desert Friday morning east of Cook Street.  Westbound traffic was backed up past Washington Street. The collision was reported at 7:57 a.m. and was blocking the freeway's slow lane a mile east of Cook Street.﻿ No injuries were reported,  according to the California Highway The post I-10 traffic slow in Palm Desert following collision east of Cook Street appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman killed, four people injured in Twentynine Palms crash

A woman was pronounced dead after a crash in Twentynine Palms that left four others injured Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 6:10 AM. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old man from Gaithersburg, Maryland was driving a black Nissan Pathfinder southbound on Morongo Road approaching Indian Trail. At the same time, a The post Woman killed, four people injured in Twentynine Palms crash appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

San Diego man found dead at Joshua Tree National Park

The coroner's office has identified a San Diego man who was found dead at Joshua Tree National Park earlier this week. According to the National Park Service, on Monday at approximately 9:50 a.m., rangers received reports of a deceased man in the area of the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. Rangers found a body at the The post San Diego man found dead at Joshua Tree National Park appeared first on KESQ.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#County Jails#Emergency Management#Covid Hospitalizations#Icu#Eisenhower Health#The Coachella Valley#Dsusd
KESQ News Channel 3

24-year-old New York man found dead after falling during a hike in La Quinta

A 24-year-old man from New York was found dead after being reported missing from a hike in La Quinta over the weekend. Deputies responded to the original call of a lost hiker investigation at the Bear Creek Trailhead in La Quinta on Sunday at about 4:58 p.m., Sergeant Brandi Swan, a spokesperson for the Riverside The post 24-year-old New York man found dead after falling during a hike in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Key forensic experts testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder trial

Jurors in the trial for Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect Jose Larin Garcia heard today from key forensic experts: a crime scene technician, a fingerprint examiner and a blood expert. The defense argues blood spatter on Larin Garcia's clothing is the only evidence linking him to the murders, saying it's there because he was a The post Key forensic experts testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder trial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley woman to stand trial in Riverside robbery-murder

A 20-year-old woman who allegedly joined two young men in robbing and killing a Riverside man in his apartment must stand trial for first-degree murder, a judge ruled today. Merlin Perales Ortiz of Yucca Valley was arrested in December 2020 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 20-year-old Wesley Flores Miranda.  After The post Yucca Valley woman to stand trial in Riverside robbery-murder appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: fingerprint examiner takes the stand

Wednesday on the stand in the trial for Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect Jose Larin Garcia, a fingerprint examiner and analyst from the CA Dept. of Justice took the stand. Yesterday, an intense debate broke out in court over how the suspect in a quadruple homicide left the hospital that night. The prosecution says Larin The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: fingerprint examiner takes the stand appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead after golf cart sunk in canal identified as a 22-year Indio resident

The Riverside County Coroner's office released the identity of a man found dead after a golf cart ended up submerged in the Coachella Valley Canal in Indio. Authorities said Christian Capelouto, 22, of Indio was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Capelouto was driving a caged, maintenance golf cart near the Terra Lago golf club when it The post Man found dead after golf cart sunk in canal identified as a 22-year Indio resident appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead after golf cart sinks in canal near Terra Lago in Indio

A person was pronounced dead after a golf cart sunk into a canal near the Terra Lago golf club in Indio. According to CAL FIRE, the incident was first reported at approximately 3:02 p.m. on the 84000 block of Terra Lago Parkway. Officials said a caged, maintenance golf cart with a person inside submerged on The post One person dead after golf cart sinks in canal near Terra Lago in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo plans to provide $7 million in funding toward Palm Springs homeless navigation center

Riverside County would provide up to $5.9 million to buy the property located on 3589 McCarthy Road in Palm Springs to use as a homeless navigation center. 3589 McCarthy Road The county would also fund up to $1.1 million toward renovations of the facility, which was discussed on Thursday at the Palm Springs City Council meeting.  “The The post RivCo plans to provide $7 million in funding toward Palm Springs homeless navigation center appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Date changed for Countywide effort to tally number of homeless

Riverside County's point-in-time homeless count will be moved to February instead of the end of this month, due to concerns about the recent upswing in coronavirus cases, which officials said today they hoped would abate in a month. "We made the decision to postpone," Department of Housing & Workforce Solutions Director Heidi Marshall said. "Our The post Date changed for Countywide effort to tally number of homeless appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Five people injured in crash near Heritage Palms entrance in Indio

Five people have been rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the city of Indio Friday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Miles Avenue and S Heritage Palms. It was first reported at around 4:44 p.m. Details on the crash remain limited, we've had viewers tell News Channel 3 that The post Five people injured in crash near Heritage Palms entrance in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy