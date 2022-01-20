ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The association of Health-Related Quality of Life and 1-year-survival in sarcoma patients-results of a Nationwide Observational Study (PROSa)

By Martin Eichler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarcomas are rare cancers of high heterogeneity. Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) has been shown to be a prognostic factor for survival in other cancer entities but it is unclear whether this applies to sarcoma patients. Patients and methods. HRQoL was prospectively assessed in adult sarcoma patients from 2017...

Improved relative survival in older patients with acute myeloid leukemia over a 30-year period in the Netherlands: a long haul is needed to change nothing into something

Martinez-Cuadron D, Serrano J, Gil C, Tormo M, Martinez-Sanchez P, Perez-Simon JA, et al. Evolving treatment patterns and outcomes in older patients (â‰¥60 years) with AML: changing everything to change nothing? Leukemia. 2021;35:1571"“85. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-020-01058-4. Epub 2020 Oct 19. 2. Estey E. New treatments for acute myeloid...
CANCER
The clinician's guide to randomized trials: interpretation

Ophthalmologists rely on scientific evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to inform clinical decisions. When designed and executed optimally, large RCTs balance both the known and unknown factors that may affect the outcome of interest (e.g. visual acuity, intraocular pressure) resulting, theoretically, in an observed effect solely driven by the intervention/exposure (e.g. drug or surgery). However, an understanding of the fundamental elements of the RCT is essential if clinicians are to accurately interpret the results of RCTs; not all RCTs are designed, conducted, and reported with the same methodological rigour [1, 2].
HEALTH
Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primary extra-skeletal Ewing's sarcoma presenting as an epidural Soft Tissue Lesion causing cauda equina syndrome in an adolescent girl: a case report

Primary epidural Ewing's sarcoma in the lumbar spinal canal is a rare condition and very few cases are reported in the literature. A fifteen-year-old girl presented with low backache associated with sudden onset of weakness and radiculopathy of both lower limbs for 10 days, bowel and bladder involvement for 3 days. Physical examination revealed grade 0/5 power and absent sensations below L4 dermatomal level and perianal region (ASIA A). Plantar reflex was mute bilaterally. Magnetic resonance imaging revealed an extradural lesion within the spinal canal at the L3"“L4 level. The patient underwent an emergency posterior decompression, extradural lesion excision and instrumented stabilization L3"“L5. Based on histopathological examination of the tissue specimen, we diagnosed the lesion as Ewing sarcoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Association Found Between Occurrence of Cutaneous Immune-Related AEs and Response to Immunotherapy and Survival

Investigators reported that the development of cutaneous immune-related adverse effects has a strong association with response in survival among patients with cancer treated with immunotherapy. The occurrence of cutaneous immune-related adverse effects (cirAEs) appears to be strongly associate with response and survival among patients with cancer who have undergone treatment...
CANCER
Self-perceived quality of sleep among COPD patients in Greece: the SLEPICO study

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide accompanied by a substantial social and economic burden for the patient and the society. Poor sleep quality among COPD patients is frequently unnoticed and unaddressed by physicians and patients themselves, although it is a major source of further deterioration of these patients' quality of life. The aim of the present study was to record the quality of sleep in COPD patients among the Greek population and correlate these findings with various features of these patients, using the COPD and Asthma Sleep Impact Scale (CASIS). This was a cross-sectional observational study. Forty different variables (demographics, vital sign measurements, COPD-related medical history parameters, comorbidities, CASIS questionnaire results, COPD assessment test, COPD severity based on spirometry measurements, COPD stage based on the ABCD assessment approach, inhaled COPD treatment report) were collected from 3454 nation-wide COPD patients (Greece). The study sample consisted of COPD patients, mainly male (73%) with a median age of 69Â years and a median BMI of 27.2. More than half of COPD patients (60.6%) suffered from moderate disease severity and 23.8% from severe disease, while less than half (42.1%) suffered from at least one exacerbation of the disease over the last year prior study enrollment. About 14% reported frequent to very frequent issues affecting their sleep quality, between a fourth and a third of them reported occasional night sleep disturbances, and at least half of them reported no or very infrequent problems in their night sleep. Our study indicates that the COPD assessment test (CAT) and the spirometry-based disease severity can predict the poorness in the quality of sleep (F2,3451"‰="‰1397.5, p"‰<"‰0.001, adj. R2"‰="‰0.45) as assessed by CASIS score, and that the latter also correlates with age (Ï"‰="‰0.122, p"‰<"‰0.001) and disease duration (Ï"‰="‰0.104, p"‰<"‰0.001). On the contrary, there appears to be no correlation between sleep quality and number of exacerbations. Finally, untreated patients with COPD suffer from poorer quality of sleep compared to treated subjects, independently of the use of inhaled corticosteroids (F2,3451"‰="‰21.65, p"‰<"‰0.001). The results of the SLEPICO study show that increased age, prolonged disease duration, and especially CAT score"‰â‰¥"‰10, and severe COPD stage, might act as important indicators for deterioration in the quality of sleep, with potential consequences in the daily routine of those patients, thus urging potentially for further pharmacological interventions or modifications.
HEALTH
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
The endometrial carcinoma market

Endometrial carcinoma develops in the innermost lining of the uterus. It is the most commonly diagnosed gynaecological cancer in developed countries. The majority of diagnosed cases are early-stage cancer (stage I–II) with disease confined to the uterus; early-stage disease is treated surgically with curative intent. The treatment of advanced disease (stage III–IV), either newly diagnosed or recurrent, depends predominantly on histopathology, staging, grading and molecular markers of the tumour.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Looking back at the neonatal period in early-treated phenylketonuric patients

Current research on the clinical outcome of phenylketonuria (PKU) patients has mainly explored the possible consequences of late exposureÂ to highÂ phenylalanine (Phe) levels in early-treated adult and elderly patients. However, despite the progressively earlier diagnosis and treatment of PKU, the neonatal and infancy periods remain the most vulnerable periods of the brain to Phe, which may cause permanent impairment of early- and late-emerging cognitive functions. The few studies that have measured Phe exposure during the first month of life, before metabolic control is achieved, confirm Phe exposure during the first month as a factor contributing to the final outcome of the disease.
HEALTH
The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Overdiagnosis, Misleading 5-Year Lung Cancer Survival in Taiwan, Study Suggests

Lung cancer screening among a largely nonsmoking female population is associated with significant overdiagnosis and spuriously high 5-year survival rates, a population-based study from Taiwan suggests. "To our knowledge, our findings represent the first evidence of LDCT [low-dose computed tomography]-induced lung cancer overdiagnosis at a population level," Wayne Gao, PhD,...
CANCER
Primary hypothyroidism and quality of life

In the 1970s, treatment with thyroid extract was superseded by levothyroxine, a synthetic l form of tetraiodothyronine. Since then, no major innovation has emerged for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The biochemical definition of subclinical hypothyroidism is a matter of debate. Indiscriminate screening for hypothyroidism has led to overdiagnosis and treatment initiation at lower serum levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) than previously. Adverse health effects have been documented in individuals with hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, and these adverse effects can affect health-related quality of life (QOL). Levothyroxine substitution improves, but does not always normalize, QOL, especially for individuals with mild hypothyroidism. However, neither studies combining levothyroxine and liothyronine (the synthetic form of tri-iodothyronine) nor the use of desiccated thyroid extract have shown robust improvements in patient satisfaction. Future studies should focus not only on a better understanding of an individual's TSH set point (the innate narrow physiological range of serum concentration of TSH in an individual, before the onset of hypothyroidism) and alternative thyroid hormone combinations and formulations, but also on autoimmunity and comorbidities unrelated to hypothyroidism as drivers of patient dissatisfaction. Attention to the long-term health consequences of hypothyroidism, beyond QOL, and the risks of overtreatment is imperative.
HEALTH
‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE

