NFL analyst claims Josh Allen is better than Pat Mahomes

There have been 19 consecutive playoff games without a fourth-quarter lead change. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are here to help. Sunday will be their second playoff matchup in as many years, and it’s the closest point spread in a game played at Arrowhead Stadium since Mahomes became a starter four years ago. These two quarterbacks are perfect foils, each with ideal supporting casts and coaching staffs, leading teams that were built for this moment. That’s what makes this the perfect quarterback rivalry. Mahomes is better, but Allen can often play as well as anyone on the planet. They are fascinating because they each seem unbeatable at their peaks. If they both have one of those games at the same time, we’ll get to find out which one truly is.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO