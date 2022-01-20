ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL analyst claims Josh Allen is better than Pat Mahomes

By Nik Rivers
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The immense talent of Josh Allen is no secret around these parts. From the day he first took the field for the Buffalo Bills, you could just tell that he was going to be something special. But around the country, Josh Allen hasn't been noticed quite as much. Last...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen draws high praise from Patrick Mahomes ahead of Bills-Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has plenty of respect for how Josh Allen has handled the heavy workload in his fourth season with the Buffalo Bills. Amid the uncertainty at the running back position over the course of the season, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has called upon Allen to lead the way on offense. Allen finished regular season play with career highs in pass attempts per game (38.0) and carries per game (7.18). The fourth-year passer sure met expectations in the regular season, as he combined for 42 total touchdowns in 17 games played.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Manning-Brady 2.0? Why Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen could be AFC’s next great QB rivalry

Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star. Patrick Mahomes can’t seem to avoid Josh Allen. Josh Allen can’t seem to avoid Patrick Mahomes. The two quarterbacks and their respective teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, will meet Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. It’s their fourth meeting in two seasons and the stakes couldn’t be much bigger.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Pat Mahomes
FOX Sports

Emmanuel Sanders talks Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes on 'The Herd'

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is on tap this weekend, and the Buffalo Bills are hoping to make their second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. If they are going to make that happen, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders figures to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Bills X-Factor against the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL playoffs, and it’s not Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are riding high as they enter this weekend’s divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are coming off their 47-17 demolition of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. In that game, Buffalo scored a touchdown on their first seven possessions. That set a record for regular and postseason. The only possession they did not score a touchdown on was when they took a knee to end the game. Clearly, the offense is clicking.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#New York Giant#Super Bowl Mvp#Pro Bowler#Sports Illustrated#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
capcity.news

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes leading new guard of NFL star quarterbacks ahead of this weekend’s playoff showdown

The obvious and otherworldly talent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does have a certain caveat. For as many ridiculous things the former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion can do with a football, he has just about as many offensive weapons at his disposal. Tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best ever at his position, wideout Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players ever to play and receiver Mecole Hardman is a Pro Bowl punt returner with added explosiveness.
NFL
The Ringer

Be Grateful Every Time We Get Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen in the Playoffs

There have been 19 consecutive playoff games without a fourth-quarter lead change. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are here to help. Sunday will be their second playoff matchup in as many years, and it’s the closest point spread in a game played at Arrowhead Stadium since Mahomes became a starter four years ago. These two quarterbacks are perfect foils, each with ideal supporting casts and coaching staffs, leading teams that were built for this moment. That’s what makes this the perfect quarterback rivalry. Mahomes is better, but Allen can often play as well as anyone on the planet. They are fascinating because they each seem unbeatable at their peaks. If they both have one of those games at the same time, we’ll get to find out which one truly is.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Bills vs. Chiefs FanDuel DFS Picks: Best DFS lineup includes Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Byron Pringle

If you’re competing in a DFS tournament or 50/50 competition for Sunday’s Divisional playoff game between the Bills and Chiefs, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve run through dozens of potential game scripts to arrive at the most likely scenarios and how these scenarios would impact fantasy football performances. Here are our two top recommended Bills vs. Chiefs DFS lineups, based on FanDuel pricing.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy