Aerospace & Defense

Above the clouds: Another successful launch for Virgin Orbit

By Cathy Hansen
aerotechnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Orbit flew into 2022 with another successful launch on Jan. 13 with onlookers cheering. Visitors at Mojave Air and Space Port stood on the Voyager Restaurant patio holding Smart Phones and taking photos as ‘Cosmic Girl’ departed Runway 30 at approximately 1:39 p.m. One person yelled,...

www.aerotechnews.com

