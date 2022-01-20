Above the clouds: Another successful launch for Virgin Orbit

(BPT) - Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), the responsive launch and space solutions company, confirmed it successfully deployed into orbit all 7 customer satellites onboard its LauncherOne rocket during its recent Above the Clouds mission. The launch came just days after going public and was the company’s third successful flight, occurring less than one year from its first mission. Virgin Orbit has now successfully delivered commercial, government, international, and national security satellites to space, including new Above the Clouds customer Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), and first ever repeat customers: the U.S. Department of Defense Space Test Program and Polish company SatRevolution. Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit CEO explains more and gives a preview of what’s to come next…

