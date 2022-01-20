Petition against Bell’s Amusement Park presented to Council

A citizen's group called Community Watch Team of Broken Arrow presented a petition to the City Council at the Jan. 18 meeting to "protest, oppose and forbid" a Bell's Amusement Park on east Kenosha Street.

On Nov. 4, 2021, Robby Bell announced the purchase of the undeveloped property east of the Creek Turnpike. While the City's Community Development Department has had a pre-development meeting with the developer's consulting engineer, the City has yet to receive a development application or any formal plans to consider regarding the Bell's project on the property, which is currently zoned Commercial Heavy.

As such, the City Council could not take any action on the petition presented at the meeting. Ten people spoke about the proposed development—nine people spoke out against the park, and one favored it.

Councilor Johnny Parks thanked the speakers for the decorum demonstrated by those in attendance. He also assured residents that the Council would look at all sides of the development when the time comes.

"And we'll be very fair, as we have been in the past," he said.

Resident Linda Montgomery presented the petition with 653 names. She says the proposed park would encroach on the properties of multiple neighborhoods, including— Belle Lago, the Villas at Belle Lago, Timberbrook, Forest Ridge, Oak Ridge I and II, Cambridge Estates, Del Ray Estates, Central Valley Addition, and the surrounding homes on 81st Street and Evans Road.

"The proposed development surrounded by 1000s of homes and wildlife would cause a detrimental effect on 1000s of families and property values, livelihoods, and mental and physical health, due to the sights and sounds of 10-story structures," she said. "It will lead to an increase in crime that amusement parks attract and the destruction of various wildlife in a one-mile radius."

Mike Kinsch, a 20-year resident of Timberbrook, raised concerns about the watershed and the potential park's impact on his neighborhood.

"I am probably one of the most affected ones; my issue is the flooding issue," he said.

Kinsch says the amount of concrete in the area from the Creek Turnpike and retail development has caused watershed drainage issues into Adams Creek. He expressed concern over where the runoff water will go. He has seen an erosion issue develop over the years and worries a large-scale park will continue to widen the Adams Creek.

"This is all going to come my way into Timberbrook, and I value my home; I value my investment, and it is all going to depreciate. It only takes one flood, and my house value won't be there," Kinsch said.

However, Broken Arrow resident Matt Griffiths favored the development. He cited a 2017 study that showed a median sales price increase of 19.1 percent growth around Legoland in Carlsbad, California, and growth around Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

"The proposed development couldn't be more perfect for an amusement park because it is between two major highways," he said. "It is on private land purchased by private investors. People claim they want peace and quiet, but peace and quiet aren't in the City's Comprehensive Plan. The fact is, the Comprehensive Plan is for innovative developments that provide big opportunities."

City Manager Michael Spurgeon addressed Robby Bell directly, who attended the meeting and voiced his concerns about the proposed park.

"We have the exact same concerns that they do about the traffic, the stormwater, and the other impacts your potential development and partners could have on our community," he said. "And while there is a tremendous opportunity here, the Council is going to look very seriously at this. Because we don't want the stormwater to increase on other developments, we don't want crime to increase in the area, and by all means, anytime there have to be public improvements, somebody has to pay for them. Right now, the City hasn't made any agreements with the developer to provide any financial assistance."

Spurgeon promised to be transparent in the process and said he and the Council only want what is best for Broken Arrow.

"I assure you every time we move forward with some step of this, I will make sure the public is aware."