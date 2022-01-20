The Cooler Master HAF 500 Features A 120mm Fan For Your GPU

Swap Buttons, Palmrests And Even Change The Height. At first glance it is hard to tell that the Cougar Dualblader is a mouse, however as you read through the review at Modders-Inc the shape begins to make sense. The sides of the mouse feature removable side grips, in two different sizes so you can choose wide, narrow or even go without them. The same goes for the mouse’s butt, with two different palm rests to chose from depending on which feels better for you. The orange strut on the back allows you to raise and lower the profile of the mouse, apparently it can take a while to finally dial it in as you can make minute changes to the height.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO