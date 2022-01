This week, Midtown's Grace Building fully leased up, a land site on Staten Island sold and a developer scored financing to turn an Upper West Side hotel into housing. Fosun Property Holdings reached a deal for law firm Carter, Ledyard & Milburn LLP to take 36K SF at 28 Liberty St., the landlord announced. The firm agreed to take the whole 41st floor when it leaves its current office at 2 Wall St. JLL’s Kenneth Siegel and John Wheeler represented the tenant, while Fosun was represented in-house by Isabella Chen alongside JLL’s Peter Riguardi, Mitchell Konsker, Daniel Turkewitz, Michael Berman and Eliza Gordon. Fosun acquired the building in 2013 when it was named One Chase Manhattan Plaza, and after rebranding it as 28 Liberty when it had nearly 1M SF of vacancy, it is now over 95% leased.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO