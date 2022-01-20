ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Smith Moore Financial Advisor on the Rise

Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 5 days ago
Overland Park, KS, January 2022 — Smith Moore, a nationally recognized wealth management firm founded over 100 years ago, announced that Financial Advisor Kevin Kopff has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Kevin joined Smith Moore in 2015 as a Wealth Management Associate, and over the past few years, his accelerated...

