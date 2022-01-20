ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Sciamma Finds Magic in ‘Petite Maman’

Cover picture for the articleCéline Sciamma follows “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” – arguably her best film in an already sensational career – with “Petite Maman,” a lovely reminder of the filmmaker’s interest in themes of childhood, transitions, and liminality. At a perfect 72 minutes, “Petite Maman” is Sciamma’s shortest feature to date. A...

hpr1.com

Pitchfork

Magic

There’s an unwittingly poignant sequence at the end of Magic, Nas’s fifteenth studio album. The final track, “Dedicated,” is pure middle-aged ennui couched in wistful pop-culture references, the sort of preoccupied nostalgia trip Jay-Z perfected on 4:44. Nas name-drops Mike Tyson, Kimora Lee, and Carlito’s Way, alluding to some compelling ideas without really exploring them; it’s breezy enough that you can almost forgive the kids-these-days grumbling. But the chorus—“I dedicated my life, my life,” a simple repetition of an evasive half-statement—is tantalizing in its elision. At 48, the Queens native continues to enjoy the institutional acclaim afforded one of rap’s most prodigious talents. A survey of his latter-day catalog yields a melange of short-lived crossovers and self-indulgent concept records, the cynical musings of the bitterly divorced. To what did you dedicate your life, Nas?
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Nanny’ Review: In This Atmospheric Horror Film, the American Dream Is the Real Monster

Ghosts are everywhere in Nikyatu Jusu’s atmospheric feature directorial debut, “Nanny,” though few of them look like we’ve come to expect from decades of horror films. Sometimes, it’s just a feeling, a particular twist of the wind. Sometimes, it’s a photograph. Sometimes, it’s a story. And, sometimes, just sometimes, it’s a whole person, gazing out from beyond, well, somewhere. From the start, there is a queasy energy to , one made all the more unsettling to her dedication to showing a full-spectrum leading lady (your usual final girl, she is not) caught in a surprising milieu. Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant who...
MOVIES
Variety

Kathryn Hunter on Her Haunting and Scene-Stealing Witches Role in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is, among other things, visually gripping, a stark, haunting dreamscape that often seems to exist outside of time. While the film is carried by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, much has been made — justifiably — of Kathryn Hunter’s eerily limber witch: you can’t look away as she bends and contorts, calling to mind a real-life Smeagol. But the movie starts with a whiteout, and so we hear Hunter before we see her. It pulls viewers in and reinforces the notion that this nimble performance (she is echoed into all three witches) is not merely...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power is an expansive documentary essay on the gendered nature of film language, presented, written, directed and produced by filmmaker and CalArts professor Nina Menkes (Phantom Love). Using 175 snippets of footage from scores of films, as well as interviews with filmmakers such as Joey Soloway, Julie Dash, Catherine Hardwicke and Eliza Hittman, among others, it represents a slickly assembled bricolage of imagery and rhetoric, neatly edited by Cecily Rhett, that seeks to illustrate Menkes’ “understandings about shot design and the established cinematic canon,” to quote her director’s statement. Clearly made with the best of didactic intentions, and especially affecting...
MOVIES
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Speak No Evil’ Review: A Queasily Effective Danish Horror Film on the Discomfort of Strangers

The fear of seemingly harmless strangers that’s heightened during our era of online “relationships” (not to mention COVID) is cannily exploited in actor-turned-writer-director Christian Tafdrup’s “Speak No Evil.” Building on the thorny couple dynamics of his prior features “Parents” and “A Horrible Woman,” this excruciatingly. Tafdrup’s squirm-inducing tale is premiering in Sundance’s Midnight section, and should find ready berth among genre fans, with strong potential for remake bids. (Distribution rights have already been secured by horror streaming service Shudder.) At the same time, its all-too-palpable cruelty will repel some viewers, in the same way such prior atypical horrors as the original...
MOVIES
