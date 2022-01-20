ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Part-Time Cashier Wanted

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife. Career. Build it Together Here. At Lowe’s, we’ve always been more than a home improvement store. For thousands of Lowe’s associates, we’re the beginning of all types of careers that help improve the lives of our customers and our associates themselves. From seasonal jobs to seasoned vets, we have roles...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
uvureview.com

Part-time jobs for students

Today was the job fair at UVU. We went down and got some quick interviews with different jobs to see what’s going on around for students.
EDUCATION
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PART TIME JOB WITH CHILD CARE INCLUDED

Ojas Cbd on 105 near Walden Road is looking for a part-time employee. The store office is large enough to bring your child to work. Must be able to work at least Fridays and Saturdays. $12.50 starting pay. If we move you to full-time, pay will be $15.00 per hour.
JOBS
West Linn Tidings

Part-time features reporter needed

We are looking for a versatile writer with professional experience in both news and features.Join our staff as a features reporter! The Lake Oswego Review, West Linn Tidings and Wilsonville Spokesman have an immediate opening for a 20-hour-per-week, part-time, temporary features reporter. If you like to write stories about local people, businesses and events, then we want to talk to you. The ideal candidate for this position would be a versatile writer with professional experience in both news and features. Photography experience is a big plus. Candidates should also have the ability to sniff out enlightening, interesting and amusing enterprise stories that give residents unique insights about their community. Email resume, cover letter and clips to editor Patrick Malee at pmalee@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mount Vernon, OH
counton2.com

Part Time Digital Producer

The Digital Producer leads the transition from broadcast-focused newsrooms to multi-platform newsrooms through active daily example; providing training in methods, processes and tactics; as well as in creating/editing original content beyond that which is produced for on-air. Develops and leads winning strategy for station content. Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter,...
JOBS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Warehouse Shipping / Equipment Associate Wanted

Position Summary: Support the field operations with construction materials, tools and supplies with good customer service qualities. Set-up assets and record calibration papers in the computer system. Process items in/out of warehouse according to the defined process. Work with team to maintain warehouse so it is clean and orderly. Operate...
ECONOMY
themountvernongrapevine.com

Elliston Refreshment Staff Wanted

Due to staff shortage, we will, unfortunately, be closing early on Tuesdays and Saturdays while we look to fill the empty position. That being said, we are hiring! The position will be part-time and approximately three days per week (24 hours), with chances to pick up hours on the seemingly endless occasions that someone calls off. Closing and weekend availability is a must. While not 100% flexible we will make every reasonable effort to work with your schedule if you have school/childcare/a primary job that limits your schedule.
ELLISTON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

CLASSIFIEDS: Dalton Village part-time position

The Village of Dalton has a Part-Time Utility Billing Clerk position available. This position is responsible for the billing and payment processes, clerical duties, and customer service associated with the Village’s Water and Sewer Departments. The billing clerk position offers a flexible work schedule. Interested individuals can drop off...
DALTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
tallmadge-ohio.org

Part-Time General Laborer

The Tallmadge Civil Service Commission will be giving a test for the position of Part-Time General Laborer. Visit tallmadge-ohio.org/jobs/56 for more information regarding the job opportunity including qualifications, application, and testing information.
TALLMADGE, OH
kchanews.com

Finding Part-Time Teachers Becoming a Full-Time Job

Finding part-time teachers is almost a full-time job for many school districts, including Charles City. During their regular meeting Monday night, the Charles City school Board heard from Middle School Assistant Principal Dana Sullivan, who reported that since the start of the school year up until the Winter Break, including half and whole days, there were some 1,200 absences of certified Charles City teachers for various reasons including illnesses and personal days. 37% of those absences went unfilled due to a lack of certified substitute teachers.
CHARLES CITY, IA
TrendHunter.com

Cashier-Less Hospital Convenience Stores

The Mini-Mart retail concept has been created by convenience store chain Choice Market in partnership with Health Hospitality Partners (HHP) as a cashier-less way for hospital employees and patients alike to gain access to essentials. The retail concept will be launching first at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
GOBankingRates

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth-building is a process that generally takes time. Although the idea of becoming an overnight millionaire is appealing for many, the only real way to get rich overnight is via speculation, an...
ECONOMY
Columbia County Spotlight

ONPOINT: Four ways to make your credit work for you

Amanda Dugdale, manager of the Scappoose branch of OnPoint Community Credit Union, offers some tips.I grew up in Columbia County and was 3 years old when I first visited the Scappoose Fred Meyer that now houses the OnPoint Community Credit Union branch I manage. I've watched firsthand as this historic community has grown and changed over the years. One of the most fulfilling parts of my job is sitting down with members to get to know them and offer face-to-face financial education and support. As we enter a new year, I encourage you to take a proactive role in your...
SCAPPOOSE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy