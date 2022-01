The Kumtor Gold Company (KGC) says the nationalized Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan had exceeded production guidance for 2021. Under the new external management, which took over the asset when the country expropriated the mine from Canadian miner Centerra Gold (TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU) in May last year, reported full-year production of 14,561 kilograms of gold in 2021, or 513,624 ounces, beating Centerra Gold’s February 24, 2021, guidance for 470,000 to 510,000 ounces. Centerra’s guidance reflected lower average grades in the ore stockpiles available for processing than 2020.

