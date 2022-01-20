Jasmina And Michael Wed On #MAFS

Congratulations are in order because 5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford just revealed that he and his love, Crystal Leigh, legally tied the knot over a year ago!. Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying that “three may keep a secret if two of them are dead,” but clearly, he didn’t meet Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh. The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist just revealed via PEOPLE that he and his longtime love are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. That’s right – Michael, 26, and Crystal, 32, got married on Jan. 11, 2021, the day of their fifth dating anniversary. When the COVID-19 pandemic scrubbed their plans to hold the wedding in Bali, the two got creative to “preserve their original wedding date,” they told the publication.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO