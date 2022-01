FRANKENMUTH, MI — The Bavarian Inn has a new lodging option for large groups planning a stay in downtown Frankenmuth. In addition to the Bavarian Inn Lodge, the company now has a historic estate that can accommodate groups of up to 16 available for rent. ResidenZ at Bavarian Inn, located at 760 Weiss St., near Frankenmuth’s iconic covered bridge, festivals, dining, shopping and more, is available for an average of $867 per night, according to its new Vrbo listing.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO