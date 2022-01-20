Students, BU Today Needs You

Columbia College was established in 1851 to meet a specific need and has been filling in the blanks ever since. When the college was founded, women were not permitted to attend the University of Missouri, which was an all-male school at the time. The founders of Columbia College saw the need for young women who wanted to go to college and they established what was then known as Christian Female College. This in and of itself would be a terrific legacy, but in reality, it was just the beginning of a remarkable journey that continues to this day.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO