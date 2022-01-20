ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students, BU Today Needs You

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternships available, application deadline January 28. Students, if you are an experienced writer and looking for a paid internship, BU Today would like to hear from you. We have openings for general assignment writing interns for the spring semester....

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Arkansas

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccis.edu

Meeting students’ needs

Columbia College was established in 1851 to meet a specific need and has been filling in the blanks ever since. When the college was founded, women were not permitted to attend the University of Missouri, which was an all-male school at the time. The founders of Columbia College saw the need for young women who wanted to go to college and they established what was then known as Christian Female College. This in and of itself would be a terrific legacy, but in reality, it was just the beginning of a remarkable journey that continues to this day.
COLUMBIA, MO

