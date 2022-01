I can’t stress this enough, if your child is sick, if you are sick, I don’t care if the goldfish in the house is sick, and you don’t take a test, please do not bring your child to school ! I’m saying this not as a journalist, I’m saying this as a concerned parent. The Covid cases are rising and some people are saying, there’s nothing that we can do about it, but in reality there’s a lot that we can do, we can still make sure that we’re wearing our mask, we are staying 6 feet from each other and most importantly if we’re our children or anyone in our household is feeling sick we need to keep those individuals at home!

