Boston, MA

Biden Picks Former BU Trustee Alan Leventhal as Ambassador to Denmark

By Joel Brown
Boston University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA generous donor, as Board of Trustees chair he led the University through pivotal changes. President Biden announced this week that he intends to nominate Alan Leventhal (Hon.’09), former chair of the BU Board of Trustees, to be US ambassador to Denmark. Leventhal must be confirmed for the...

www.bu.edu

