Biden Picks Former BU Trustee Alan Leventhal as Ambassador to Denmark

In a White House press release, President Joe Biden finally announced his nominees for key cabinet roles and ambassadors, some of whom are prominent Democratic donors. Elizabeth Bagley, a senior adviser to Secretaries of State John Kerry and Hillary Clinton, was tapped for Brazil, and Alexander Laskaris, the senior advisor in the Bureau of African Affairs, for the Republic of Chad. CEO of Beacon Capital Partners, Alan Leventhal, was nominated for Denmark, and perhaps most notably, Biden recommended Jane Hartley for the United Kingdom. Hartley may be best known for her diplomatic work with France that earned her the Legion of Honor from the French government. As reported by ABC 8 News, Hartley and Leventhal both helped Biden fundraise throughout his presidential campaign. The White House also announced nominees for the following cabinet seats: Kathryn Huff as assistant secretary for nuclear energy; William Brodsky for member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation; and Yale history professor Deborah R. Coen for member of the National Council on the Humanities.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO