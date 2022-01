My Hero Academia is setting the stage for Shiketsu High School's return to the series with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now gearing up for the next major phase of the Final Act, and it's setting the stage for the final conflict between the heroes and the villains. Unlike before, this new conflict is gearing up to take over the entirety of Japan as the villains let loose completely. This means that U.A. High School is going to need all the allies they can get from this point on, and luckily there's major allies already being set up.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO