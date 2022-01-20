ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

'90 Day Fiancé' star Big Ed tears up recalling how his dog Teddy died right after their ill-fated trip to Mexico in an exclusive clip from the new 'Single Life' episode

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Big Ed in a new clip from "90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life."

Discovery Plus/TLC

  • "90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed opened up about the loss of his dog Teddy in an exclusive new clip.
  • In the clip from "Single Life," Ed reveals Teddy died shortly after they returned from Mexico.
  • "I've had one of the worst things that could ever happen to you happen," Ed tearfully said.

"90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed opened up about the heartbreaking experience of losing his dog Teddy in a new clip from "90 Day: The Single Life."

In the clip, shared exclusively with Insider, Big Ed tearfully reveals that Teddy died after they both returned from a trip to Mexico, where Ed went on a date with a woman named Kaory .

"I've been back from Mexico for about two weeks, and things have been really, really hard. I didn't find love with Kaory, it just didn't work out," the 56-year-old reality star explains in the clip. "And I hadn't heard from her, and since then, I've had one of the worst things that could ever happen to you happen."

The reality star went on to reveal that Teddy had passed away, after being "sick for a while."

"I kept petting him, and he just kept looking at me that night, like he knew he was going somewhere," Big Ed said of his last night with his dog. He said that after dozing off for about half an hour, he woke up to find that Teddy had died.

"He was my life, he was my buddy, he went everywhere with me," an emotional Big Ed said of his pet.

The reality star previously spoke about Teddy's death in August , and revealed that Teddy had spent one of his last nights "cheering" him on while he performed at a comedy club.

While things didn't work out for Ed and Kaory , since filming of "90 Day: The Single Life" season two wrapped, Ed went on to rekindle his relationship with his ex, 29-year-old Liz Woods, who he dated and split from in season one of "The Single Life." Ed and Liz announced their engagement on November 10.

"90 Day: The Single Life" is currently in its second season, and the next episode will be available to stream Friday on Discovery Plus.

Read the original article on Insider

