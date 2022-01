CCI Consulting, one of the region’s leading HR Consulting and Talent Management firms, is proud to announce the promotion of Jeffrey Harvey to Director, Executive Search of our Talent Acquisition practice. Harvey joined CCI Consulting in 2019 with a wide variety of experience effectively recruiting across a range of industries and functional areas. As Director, Harvey will continue providing his consultative approach of matching culture and needs to secure quality talent for our clients.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO