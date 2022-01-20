Oppo envisions a future where battery-less gadgets are powered passively from ambient radio waves

Install the Abode Video Doorbell in just minutes thanks to its wire-free design. Using a battery, it’s Wi-Fi enabled and compact, which is perfect for installing it to your front door. Moreover, this Abode doorbell boasts 2K resolution and full-color night vision. So you can clearly see your property’s surroundings in the dark. As well as being suitable for low-lit environments, it features standard motion detection. And it’ll send you a notification if it suspects a person’s presence. That way, you won’t receive unnecessary notifications and can take precautionary action. Furthermore, once mounted, you can use 2-way audio to communicate with anyone at your door with the touch of a button. Should you upgrade to Abode Standard or Pro plan, this doorbell can record video clips to the cloud. It’ll also record a short video clip when someone pushes the doorbell.
Comments / 0