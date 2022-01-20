Expedition 66 Thread

I'm not sure for the halo orbit, will they maybe not need to get all the way out as far as L2 or maybe just a little bit short of it. I'm not qualified to comment much on the rest of your post, but my understanding from official JWST sources (I think ... though I can't remember specifically where/when I heard this), is they will stay just shy of L2. The problem is if they go even a little bit long, they'll be doomed to drift out of position as they've got no way to direct impulse back to sunward (no thrusters on that side, and they can't turn around without destroying the instrument). Instead they'll stop just little bit shy of L2 distance, which will cause them to (very) slowly drift back toward Earth. Occasional thruster firings will cancel this out and keep them in the vicinity of their desired L2 halo orbit.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO