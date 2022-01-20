ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Expedition 66 Thread

 5 days ago

Expedition 66 Astronaut Matthias Maurer Talks Life in Space for World Economic Forum -Jan. 20, 2022. Dear Crimeans! Accept from space the warmest congratulations on Republic Day #Crimea ! The Day of the Republic of Crimea is a symbol of unification, peace and consent of all peoples living on the territory...

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Cargo Dragon set to return to Earth, bringing CRS-24 mission to a close

After a month-long stay at the International Space Station, NASA and SpaceX are ready to support the return of the CRS-24 Cargo Dragon back to Earth. Ground controllers commanded the undocking of the Dragon spacecraft from the Harmony module’s zenith – or space-facing – port at 10:35 AM EST (15:35 UTC) on Sunday, January 23.
NASASpaceFlight.com

ULA’s Atlas V launches satellite-inspection mission for Space Force

United Launch Alliance carried out an Atlas V launch Friday with the third pair of GSSAP satellites for the US Space Force. Flying in its never-before-used 511 configuration, Atlas lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:00 PM EST (19:00 UTC) for a lengthy mission that injected the satellites into a near-geostationary orbit.
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA - James Webb Space Telescope - Discussion Thread 2

I'm not sure for the halo orbit, will they maybe not need to get all the way out as far as L2 or maybe just a little bit short of it. I'm not qualified to comment much on the rest of your post, but my understanding from official JWST sources (I think ... though I can't remember specifically where/when I heard this), is they will stay just shy of L2. The problem is if they go even a little bit long, they'll be doomed to drift out of position as they've got no way to direct impulse back to sunward (no thrusters on that side, and they can't turn around without destroying the instrument). Instead they'll stop just little bit shy of L2 distance, which will cause them to (very) slowly drift back toward Earth. Occasional thruster firings will cancel this out and keep them in the vicinity of their desired L2 halo orbit.
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA's Artemis Program Updates and Discussion Thread 3

Https://spacenews.com/nasa-foresees-gap-in-lunar-landings-after-artemis-3/ One issue with the mission is the mass of the I-Hab. Kirasich said co-manifested payloads on the SLS Block 1B have a maximum mass of 10 metric tons, and he suggested I-Hab was struggling to get under that limit. He said Dan Hartman, NASA’s Gateway program manager, “is working with ESA, day in and day out, to get their mass to meet the limit.”
Matthias Maurer
Kayla Barron
Raja Chari
Anton Shkaplerov
Pyotr Dubrov
NASASpaceFlight.com

Flight crew assignments

Agreements on “cross” flights to the ISS, Anna Kikina is planned to be included in the main crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Instead, NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio joined the main crew of #SoyuzMS22 spacecraft. Regular. Senior Member. Posts: 3032. Liked: 1921. Likes Given: 241. « Reply #3501...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Cosmonauts complete Russian spacewalk to integrate Prichal node

Two Russian cosmonauts have conducted a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) to fully configure and integrate the outpost’s newest module to support future operations. The two spacewalkers, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, began their work at 12:17:31 UTC and concluded the EVA seven hours 11 minutes later...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

With all the high tech accomplishments going on in Boca Chica, seeing the Porta-Potty wall get taken out by the nitrogen tsunami really entertained the juvenile part of my brain today. Check out StevenOBrien's post on the update thread:. Many thanks to LabPadre for having a remote camera going, and...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX wants NASA’s LC-49 for Starship Super Heavy launches

Why not look forward to launch complex 37 as a launch site for Super Heavy? It has two pads, its dry already, and would be much faster to get working on without as much environmental hassle due to being on an air force base and being a launch site already. Delta IV heavy will be done soon and this pad should be available.
NASASpaceFlight.com

US Launch Schedule

Re: RS1 second stage test; the maiden launch will probably be postponed. Observers at Mojave Air and Space Port in California reported hearing a boom around 4:30 p.m. Eastern [January 19], followed by a plume of black smoke. The plume, visible throughout the area, including by cameras that are part of a wildfire tracking network, dispersed within 20 minutes. There were no reports of any injuries.
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA safety panel recommends agency review how it manages HSF program

Https://spacenews.com/nasa-safety-panel-recommends-agency-review-how-it-manages-human-spaceflight-programs/. NASA’s safety advisers are calling on the agency to reexamine how it manages human spaceflight programs to reflect the changing relationship with industry and to better run its core exploration effort. The central theme of the annual report of the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP), released Jan. 11,...
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX F9 : Starlink Group 4-6 : KSC LC-39A : 18/19 January 2022

(49.85 kB, 1280x720 - viewed 86 times.) Akin's Laws of Spacecraft Design #1: Engineering is done with numbers. Analysis without numbers is only an opinion. (57.74 kB, 1280x720 - viewed 86 times.) (63.08 kB, 1280x720 - viewed 90 times.) (52 kB, 1280x720 - viewed 86 times.) Akin's Laws of Spacecraft...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Commercial LEO Destinations Development

See below (the presentation includes slides on Commercial LEO Destinations habitats):. See Phil McAlister's presentation on Commercial LEO Destinations habitats:. https://www.mynews13.com/fl/orlando/news/2022/01/19/nasa-preps-for-iss-retirement--commercial-stations- McAlister said that by retiring the ISS, it should save NASA about $1.5 billion annually. “And in this case, we don’t need any increased appropriations. We’re just using our...
Earth & Sky

Shackleton expedition to magnetic south pole

On today’s date in 1909, three members of an Ernest Shackleton expedition to Antarctica – Edgeworth David, Douglas Mawson and Alistair Mackay – raised a British flag and took a photograph to commemorate the moment they thought they’d reached Earth’s magnetic south pole. They’d left McMurdo Sound, at the sea edge of the Antarctic continent, four months earlier.
SCIENCE

