The Kansas City Chiefs have made a single roster move on Saturday ahead of their divisional-round tilt with the Buffalo Bills. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Saturday, the Chiefs have elevated WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad via standard elevation. This is the second consecutive week they’ve elevated Fountain to the 53-man roster. The NFL’s new rules allow teams to elevate players an unlimited number of times during the playoffs.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO