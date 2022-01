145+ Acres in 12 Parcels * 40’x 72’ Pole Barn * Outstanding Building Sites. Located just minutes south of Shreve and equal distance between Wooster, Millersburg, or Loudonville, here’s an exceptional opportunity to buy property with a varied selection of land available. Beautiful building sites with road frontage on 3 different roads to choose from, whether you’re looking for wooded or open ground there is something here for every preference. The wooded ground has a growing stand of hardwoods with some nice walnut, and the open land makes for excellent agriculture opportunities. The mineral rights that are included with the property presents both a short & long-term investment strategy with several producing wells on the property. Several wooded tracts give the potential for hunting close to home with secluded field edges and natural water sources. Whether you’re on the market for that hunting tract, farming land, or you’ve been looking for that building site in the country, it all awaits you at this momentous multi-parcel auction.

MILLERSBURG, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO