Saudi Organizers Say They Have Built a Fence to 'Bryson-Proof' the Driving Range at Royal Greens

Golffile | Oisín Keniry

The practice range at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia has a little different look this year, according to a release from the 2022 PIF Saudi International.

Organizers say they have built a fence at the end of the 300-yard long driving range to avoid what happened last year when Bryson DeChambeau (and presumably other pros) hit practice shots onto the 12th tee beyond the end of the range.

DeChambeau was the longest off the tee last year on the PGA Tour at 323.7 yards per average measured drive. He was one of 61 PGA Tour pros who launched it 300+ and says he'll be even longer this year. That's not a stretch, considering he hit it more than 400 yards when he competed in a long-drive competition last year.

DeChambeau said he will play a lower-lofted driver in the tournament, according to the release.

“It's coming here this week or next — you'll be seeing a lot longer drives," he said. "We were supposed to have something earlier, but all the shipping delays caused it to be moved back. But I still went out and tried to bomb it. I hit it as far, hit a couple of wayward drives, but hopefully that will be corrected when I come to Royal Greens.”

The tournament is Feb. 3-6 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Other players expected to compete include Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen.