Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A for 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season. Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues. MLB’s website https://www.mlb.com/careers/opportunities?gh_jid=3561641&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter_axiossports&stream=top">posted a hiring notice...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0