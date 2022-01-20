Sister Cities launches community campaign

Fort Worth Sister Cities International has brought international attention to Fort Worth with its nine sister cities since 1985. This week Sister Cities launched the public campaign of the Members Circle of Giving by announcing Larry Anfin, president of K&L Enterprises Inc., as the 2022 campaign chair.

“Due to the generosity of corporate and individual donors, $170,000 has already been pledged and Sister Cities is well on its way to meeting its $300,000 goal,” Anfin said.

The Members Circle of Giving is a thriving network of individuals, organizations, corporations and community leaders committed to expanding global relationships for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. Lead donors to this year’s campaign will be recognized at the Mayor’s International Dinner and Global Awards in November.

“In an increasingly divided world, Sister Cities brings individuals, cultures and countries together for the benefit of all,” said Becky Renfro Borbolla, board chairman. “While international travel is difficult at this time, that doesn’t mean global relationship building has stopped. We are producing effective global education, creating cultural competence, and there’s more work to be done.”

Funding and in-kind support from the City of Fort Worth (4% of Sister Cities’ budget) play a key role in its mission, but most of its work is made possible through public support like that received through the Members Circle of Giving.

