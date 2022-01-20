ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Sister Cities launches community campaign

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjFYb_0drGWFzC00

Fort Worth Sister Cities International has brought international attention to Fort Worth with its nine sister cities since 1985. This week Sister Cities launched the public campaign of the Members Circle of Giving by announcing Larry Anfin, president of K&L Enterprises Inc., as the 2022 campaign chair.

“Due to the generosity of corporate and individual donors, $170,000 has already been pledged and Sister Cities is well on its way to meeting its $300,000 goal,” Anfin said.

The Members Circle of Giving is a thriving network of individuals, organizations, corporations and community leaders committed to expanding global relationships for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. Lead donors to this year’s campaign will be recognized at the Mayor’s International Dinner and Global Awards in November.

“In an increasingly divided world, Sister Cities brings individuals, cultures and countries together for the benefit of all,” said Becky Renfro Borbolla, board chairman. “While international travel is difficult at this time, that doesn’t mean global relationship building has stopped. We are producing effective global education, creating cultural competence, and there’s more work to be done.”

Funding and in-kind support from the City of Fort Worth (4% of Sister Cities’ budget) play a key role in its mission, but most of its work is made possible through public support like that received through the Members Circle of Giving.

Learn more about Fort Worth Sister Cities.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K L Enterprises Inc#Sister Cities#City News
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

239
Followers
990
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy