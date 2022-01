Local Co-op The local co-op feature allows two players to play Ys IX together, at every point in the story where more than one character is available. Note that there is an in-game co-op setting which you need to enable in order for co-op to be available. Once this setting is enabled, the co-op player can drop in and out of the game using the “Start” (or equivalent) button on any non-primary controller, while the “Select” button on the secondary controller toggles the player ID indicators (“P1” and “P2”) on and off.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO