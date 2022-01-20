ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rubber tires loaders, tagalong trailers, new support equipment, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCK: Moxy MT41,. 14 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS: (4)2018 Cat 336FL, Cat 320NG, 2019. Cat 315FL, New Doosan DX225XL, JD 350GLC, 2018 JD 245GLC,. 2018-2014 JD 210GLC, 2013 JD 160DLC, JD 135G, Yanmar VIO75V,. 4 RUBBER TIRED LOADERS: 2017 JD 744K2, 2018-2017 JD 544K,. Hyundai HL780-7A, INTEGRATED...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Tractors, combine, equipment, trailer, and misc.

Tractors: John Deere 8120 FWA, Cab/Heat/Air, 18 Speed Power Shift Trans, 16 Front Weights, Rear Wheel Weights, 1000 PTO, 3 Hydro Outlets, Light Kit, 3PT Hitch, 520/85R-42 Tires & Duals(Tires Like New), 3338 actual hrs., Full Hydro Service @3000hrs. SN #RW8120P014027-VERY NICE; John Deere 4250 2WD, Cab/Heat/Air, Quad Range, 540-1000 PTO, Light Kit, 2 Hydro Outlets; 18-4-38 Tires w/9 Bolt Hubs, 4795 actual hrs. SN #RW4250H014073-VERY NICE; John Deere 4055 2WD, Cab/Heat/Air, 15 Speed Power Shift, 540-1000 PTO, 2 Hydro Outlets; 3 PT, 18-4-38 Tires w/9 Bolt Hubs; 8971 actual hrs., Overhaul at 6500 hrs., SN #RW4055P002591-One Owner; John Deere X724 All Wheel Steer Lawn Tractor w/54” Deck, Kawasaki Motor, 873 hrs.;
Farm and Dairy

51.9 Acres, building parcels, home, shop, and misc.

Location: 6912 NW Angel Rd. Dundee, Ohio 44624. From SR 93 in Dundee take SR 516 Southeast, or from SR 39 at Dover take SR 516 Northwest to Winklepleck Rd east to Angel Rd south to Auction. Or From SR 93 north of Sugarcreek (at Barrs Mills) take Barrs Mills Rd east to Winklepleck Rd north and east to Angel Rd south to Auction.
DUNDEE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Lionel trains, sports collectibles, coins, guns, and misc.

SAT. JAN. 29, 2022 (day two) Carson Salt Springs Rd. to Hood, East of Lordstown, Ohio. To settle the Norman Eighmy estate, all sells on location. Mr. Eighmy retired from the railroad. (Day Two) LARGE AUCTION full of LIONEL TRAINS/SPORTS COLLECTIBLES/COINS/GUN inc. over 200+ Lionel model train cars, layout accessories,...
WARREN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Pedal cars, coins, collectibles, furniture, guns, and misc.

Directions: From corner of Rt. 173 & Rt. 358 in Sandy Lake take Rt. 173 north to auction. Watch for auction signs. Auction held inside, chairs & food available. Pedal Cars & Misc.: Vintage pedal cars (photos online), Morgan & Peace dollars, Foreign coins, Coin silver case, pocket watches, misc. gold & silver, costume jewelry Red Ryder B.B. gun, Win. Ammo box, photos & post cards, Life magazines, children books, Dyna Ball TV antenna in original box, vintage child’s leather jacket, misc. diecast and other toys, Roseville pottery, Waterford crystal figurines & other glassware, cast iron sink, box duck weight, Masonic bible, fishing lures, vintage Vegas style punch board, crocks, drop front clock, grandmother clock, wash stand, Hitchcock Presidential table w/4 chairs, Hitchcock Kitchen table w/chairs, round oak table w/pressed back chairs and more. Guns.
SANDY LAKE, PA
Farm and Dairy

Guns, Roseville and Hull pottery, tools, 2008 Buick Lucerne, furniture, and misc.

GUNS – ROSEVILLE & HULL POTTERY – TOOLS. 2008 BUICK LUCERNE – TIMBER FRAME TOOLS – FURNITURE. To settle the estate, will sell the following personal property plus items from other homes at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South.
ROSEVILLE, OH

