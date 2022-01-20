ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fed punts on the creation of a digital dollar in long-awaited report on central bank cryptocurrencies

By Natasha Dailey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ip4V_0drGVWi600
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell. Brendan Smialowski/Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Cryptocurrency#Atlantic Council#Fed#The Us Federal Reserve#Cbdc
CoinTelegraph

Does a Fed digital dollar leave any room for crypto stablecoins?

During Jerome Powell’s Jan. 11 United States Senate confirmation hearings, Sen. Patrick Toomey posed a question to the incumbent-and-future Federal Reserve chief: “If Congress were to authorize and the Fed were to pursue a central bank digital dollar, is there anything about that that ought to preclude a well-regulated privately-issued stablecoin from co-existing with a central bank digital dollar?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
Investopedia

Fed Releases Discussion Paper on US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) released a discussion paper on Jan. 20, 2022, that looks into the pros and cons of creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the United States. The paper invites comment from the public and does not favor any particular policy outcome. The Fed indicates that the paper is simply an initial step in determining whether and how a CBDC could improve the domestic payments system while keeping it safe and effective.
U.S. POLITICS
Kansas City Star

Digital Dollar Not Imminent: The Fed’s Pros and Cons

Don’t expect anything to happen soon now that The Federal Reserve has issued a report outlining the pros and cons of a digital dollar. The Fed is in no rush to act, given the complexities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), as it’s formally called. “The introduction of a CBDC would represent a highly significant innovation in American money,” Thursday’s report said. “Accordingly, broad consultation with the general public and key stakeholders is essential. This paper is the first step in such a conversation.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Turkey's central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even...
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fed opens debate over a U.S. central bank digital currency

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve took its first step toward more seriously examining issuing a central bank digital currency, releasing a report Thursday that examines the idea’s potential costs and benefits and opening the door for public comment. In the long-awaited report, the Fed avoided taking sides but...
U.S. POLITICS
bostonnews.net

Fed explores future of digital dollar

US central bank is weighing pros and cons of digital currency. A Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) should "complement, rather than replace current forms of money and methods for providing financial services," the Federal Reserve Board of Governors said in a study released on Thursday, which it claimed was the first step in a public discussion about a "digital dollar."
U.S. POLITICS
Bank Info Security

US Federal Reserve Issues Report on Digital Dollar

The Federal Reserve has published its long-awaited discussion paper on a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, for the U.S. In it, the Fed points to the innovative qualities of digital currencies, but stresses potential risks to the nation's financial system, including heightened cyberthreats and privacy concerns. In the paper,...
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

Fed White Paper Examines Creating Digital Dollar

The U.S. Federal Reserve has said making an official digital dollar might give Americans greater and faster payment options at the cost of some potential financial stability risks, Reuters reported. In a paper released Thursday (Jan. 20), the Fed didn’t make policy recommendations — offering no clear perspective where the...
U.S. POLITICS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy