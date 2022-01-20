ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police chase suspect through Tulsa neighborhood, ran away after crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2Zwb_0drGVVpN00
Police Chase in Tulsa Police are searching for whoever was behind the wheel of a truck that was involved in a police chase through a Tulsa neighborhood.

TULSA, Okla. — Police are searching for whoever was behind the wheel of a truck that was involved in a police chase through a Tulsa neighborhood.

A man who was in the passenger seat is now in custody.

Officers initially spotted a white 2000 Dodge Ram truck on I-244 near N. Sheridan Road that was reported stolen. Officers followed the truck without turning on its lights while waiting for backup.

Once backup officers arrived, police initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, beginning the chase.

The driver entered a neighborhood near N. Memorial and E. Pine Street. Police say the driver stayed within “reasonable” speeds, but officers called later called off the chase over safety concerns.

The car was later found near North Kingston Place and Sheridan. The driver had crashed the truck and the ran off. Warren David Baker, the other person inside the truck, is now in police custody.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said that one man is dead and another was injured in a crash on White Horn Cove Road north of Wagoner. Troopers said 47-year-old Ryan Corey Ward of Wagoner was taken to Wagoner City Hospital after his motorcycle crossed the center of the road going around a curve and hitting a vehicle head on.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed in in crash near Mannford

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) one man is dead after a in Creak County near OK-48 and West 61st Street South. Troopers said Norman Hill of Terlton, Ok., was driving a motorcycle on OK-48 and crashed approximately three miles south of Mannford at W. 62st St. S. and was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman sets car on fire after driving wrong way on Florida interstate

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is accused of driving the wrong way on a Florida interstate and then setting her vehicle on fire when she was pulled over, authorities said. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa when deputies made a traffic stop, WTVT-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dallas police seize 42 fake paper license-plate tags in one-day operation

DALLAS — Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags during a one-day operation on Wednesday, authorities said. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said the agency joined the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Homeland Security Investigations to make 149 traffic stops, tow 11 vehicles, make three arrests and recover four weapons and two stolen cars, The Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#David Baker#Dodge#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas woman accused of trying to buy another woman’s child at Walmart

CROCKETT, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of attempting to buy another woman’s child while they were in a self-checkout line at Walmart, authorities said. Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, of Crockett, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, The Messenger of Marshall reported. She was booked into the Houston County Jail and was released Thursday after posting $50,000 bail, according to KPRC-TV.
CROCKETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — (AP) — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy